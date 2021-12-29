  • Facebook
    Nagaland civilians killing: Indian Army allows SIT to record, evaluate statements of troops

    According to reports cited by ANI, the Indian Army has promised authorities that it will provide help and cooperation for the investigations into the December 4 occurrences.

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 9:09 PM IST
    The Indian Army has agreed to allow Nagaland's Special Investigation Team to record and evaluate the statements of troops engaged in the shooting events that killed 14 villagers earlier this month, according to sources on Wednesday. The unit is in Assam's Jorhat district. According to reports cited by ANI, the Indian Army has promised authorities that it will provide help and cooperation for the investigations into the December 4 occurrences.

    Security personnel allegedly murdered 14 people, including six in a botched anti-terrorist operation and eight others in following Nagaland's Mon district events on December 4 and 5.
    One soldier was also slain in a later attack by enraged local residents who encircled the jawans after hearing the news.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah briefed Parliament earlier this month that a squad of 21 Indian Army para commandos staged an ambush for terrorists in Nagaland's Mon district on December 4. Still, it turned out to be a case of "mistaken identification." He stated that during the ambush, a car approached the spot and was signalled to halt. However, the vehicle attempted to leave, and as a result, the car, suspected of carrying insurgents, was shot at, killing six of the eight people on board. It proved out, however, to be a case of mistaken identification.

    Meanwhile, the Centre established a high-level committee on Sunday, led by a secretary-rank officer, to investigate the potential of repealing the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland, to defuse mounting tensions in the northeastern state over the 14 killings. The panel's report will be due in 45 days.

