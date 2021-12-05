Indian Army regrets killing of six civilians in Nagaland, assures appropriate action

“The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries,” the statement added.

New Delhi: Indian Army has expressed regret over the Nagaland incident in which six civilians and one soldier were killed last night and said that an appropriate action will be taken.

Indian Army’s 3 Corps in a statement said, “The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law.”

It also said that the forces had credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents and a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland.

“The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries,” the statement added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet expressed condolences to the bereaved families, “Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families.”

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed for peace from all and instituted a high-level probe in the matter.

“The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate and justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections,” Rio said.