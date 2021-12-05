  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army regrets killing of six civilians in Nagaland, assures appropriate action

    “The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries,” the statement added. 

    Indian Army regrets killing of six civilians in Nagaland, assures appropriate action-dnm
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 10:18 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    New Delhi: Indian Army has expressed regret over the Nagaland incident in which six civilians and one soldier were killed last night and said that an appropriate action will be taken. 

    Indian Army’s 3 Corps in a statement said, “The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law.”

    It also said that the forces had credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents and a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland.

    “The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries,” the statement added. 

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet expressed condolences to the bereaved families, “Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families.”

    Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed for peace from all and instituted a high-level probe in the matter.

    “The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians  at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate and justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections,” Rio said.

     

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 10:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyclone Jawad: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh breathe sigh of relief; orange alert sounded for parts of Odisha-dnm

    Cyclone Jawad: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh breathe sigh of relief; orange alert sounded for parts of Odisha

    Nagaland Six civilians killed by security forces in ambush, CM Neiphiu Rio condemns incident-dnm

    Nagaland: Six civilians killed by security forces in ambush, CM Neiphiu Rio condemns incident

    India 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient-dnm

    India's 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient

    Omicron enters Maharashtra; man who travelled from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi tests positive

    Omicron enters Maharashtra; man who travelled from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi tests positive

    Vladimir Putin's India Visit: India, Russia to ink 10 agreements

    Vladimir Putin's India Visit: India, Russia to ink 10 agreements

    Recent Stories

    Is Katrina Kaif's brother 'Olympics Star' Michael Phelps? Here's what Google search says RCB

    Is Katrina Kaif's brother 'Olympics Star' Michael Phelps? Here's what Google search says

    Petrol diesel price today, December 5: Fuel rates remain steady on Sunday, check latest prices here-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, December 5: Fuel rates remain steady on Sunday, check latest prices here

    Cyclone Jawad: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh breathe sigh of relief; orange alert sounded for parts of Odisha-dnm

    Cyclone Jawad: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh breathe sigh of relief; orange alert sounded for parts of Odisha

    Nagaland Six civilians killed by security forces in ambush, CM Neiphiu Rio condemns incident-dnm

    Nagaland: Six civilians killed by security forces in ambush, CM Neiphiu Rio condemns incident

    India 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient-dnm

    India's 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Ivan Vukomanovic claims KBFC must balance defence and attack to topple OFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic claims KBFC must balance defence and attack to topple OFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts NEUFC clash a chance for FCG to bounce back (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts NEUFC clash a chance for FCG to bounce back (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz happy with a point for SCEB against CFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz happy with a point for SCEB against CFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon