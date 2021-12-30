  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai New Year's eve alert: Friday leave of all policemen cancelled over terror threat

    The Mumbai Police said they received information that Khalistani elements could carry out terrorist attacks in the city

    Mumbai New Year's eve alert: Friday leave of all policemen cancelled over terror threat
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 6:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Security has been tightened across Mumbai ahead of New Year's eve after an intelligence warning about a possible terror attack by Khalistani elements. According to agency reports. all police holidays and weekly holidays have been cancelled on Friday. 

    Agency reports said that all police personnel posted in Mumbai will be on duty. The Mumbai Police said they received information that Khalistani elements could carry out terrorist attacks in the city, following which the city has been put on alert. 

    Security has reportedly been stepped up across the city's Railway network as well with Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid confirming that tight security has been deployed at the city's major stations including Kurla, Dadar, Bandra, Churchgate, CSMT and other stations. The officer further said that over 3000 railway officers will be deployed in view of the threat.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the task force with regard to the measures taken to thwart any terror threats to India's financial capital. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) are already in place in Mumbai in view of the surge in the number of Coronavirus cases. The Mumbai Police has already issued prohibitory orders banning all New Year celebrations, functions and gatherings, including in hotels, bars, pubs, restaurants, banquet halls, orchestras, resorts, clubs and rooftops.

    Also Read: Omicron threat: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till Jan 7, New Year’s celebrations banned

    Also Read: Foxconn India-Apple issue: Exposing Chinese propaganda against Indian market

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 6:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Odisha CM directs officials to use relief fund to take care of center run by Missionaries of Charity

    Odisha CM directs officials to use relief fund to take care of center run by Missionaries of Charity

    Pakistan based YouTube channels banned globally for spreading fake narratives against India - ADT

    Pakistan based YouTube channels banned globally for spreading fake narratives against India

    Govt will send SMS to elderly beneficiaries for precautionary dose; vaccines disease-modifying: Centre-dnm

    Govt will send SMS to elderly beneficiaries for precautionary dose; vaccines disease-modifying: Centre

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive Intervieew with AICC Goa Incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Goans will get a new Congress'

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: PM Modi hits out at Opposition, says Previous govts looted state with both hands-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: PM Modi hits out at Opposition, says ‘Previous govts looted state with both hands’

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Virat Kohli recognises Mohammed Shami among the best 3 seamers in the world currently-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli recognises Mohammed Shami among 'the best 3 seamers in the world currently'

    Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone 83 5 reasons why film failed to show any magic at box office drb

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 83: 5 reasons why film failed to show any magic at box office

    Shraddha Arya wears black bikini, red chooda as she vacations with husband in Maldives [Photos] SCJ

    Shraddha Arya wears black bikini, red chooda as she vacations with husband in Maldives [Photos]

    Salman Khan to return as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 4 Tigmanshu Dhulia script to be ready by 2022 drb

    Salman Khan to return as 'Chulbul Pandey' in Dabangg 4; Tigmanshu Dhulia’s script to be ready by 2022

    Rashmika Mandanna completes five years in the industry, check her post SCJ

    Rashmika Mandanna completes five years in the industry, check her post

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon
    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 44): Liston Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44): Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

    Video Icon