Mumbai New Year's eve alert: Friday leave of all policemen cancelled over terror threat

Security has been tightened across Mumbai ahead of New Year's eve after an intelligence warning about a possible terror attack by Khalistani elements. According to agency reports. all police holidays and weekly holidays have been cancelled on Friday.

Agency reports said that all police personnel posted in Mumbai will be on duty. The Mumbai Police said they received information that Khalistani elements could carry out terrorist attacks in the city, following which the city has been put on alert.

Security has reportedly been stepped up across the city's Railway network as well with Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid confirming that tight security has been deployed at the city's major stations including Kurla, Dadar, Bandra, Churchgate, CSMT and other stations. The officer further said that over 3000 railway officers will be deployed in view of the threat.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the task force with regard to the measures taken to thwart any terror threats to India's financial capital. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) are already in place in Mumbai in view of the surge in the number of Coronavirus cases. The Mumbai Police has already issued prohibitory orders banning all New Year celebrations, functions and gatherings, including in hotels, bars, pubs, restaurants, banquet halls, orchestras, resorts, clubs and rooftops.

