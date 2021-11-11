Mansukh Mandaviya meets with health ministers of states, stresses 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID vaccination campaign

The Centre is targeting to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult Covid-19 vaccination with this campaign.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with health ministers of States and Union Territories on Thursday to strengthen the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the country and push for 'har ghar dastak campaign' against the coronavirus disease. During the meeting, Mandaviya said, “We shouldn't think that Covid-19 is over. CoWIN can be used to prepare district-specific action plans.”

Earlier, he had tweeted, “To give further impetus to Prime minister Narendra Modi's call of Har Ghar Dastak, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold meetings with health ministers of states and UTs. Important discussions will take place to strengthen the vaccination campaign.”

Also read: Coronavirus: Active cases lowest in 266 days; vaccine coverage goes past the 110-crore mark

Today’s virtual interaction was the continuation of the November 3 meeting that was held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and health officials of more than 45 districts across 12 states with sluggish vaccination pace. During that meeting, the Prime Minister had hailed the hard work done by healthcare workers but warned against laxity. “The progress made so far is due to your hard work. Every member of administration, ASHA workers worked a lot. They walked for miles and took vaccination to remote locations. But if we become lax after one billion (doses), a new crisis can come,” PM Modi had said.

The Centre is targeting to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult Covid-19 vaccination with this campaign. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of ‘Dhanwantari Diwas’. The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that 110.23 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses include Uttar Pradesh. It is followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.