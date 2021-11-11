Coronavirus: Active cases lowest in 266 days; vaccine coverage goes past the 110-crore mark

India on Thursday reported 13,091 new cases and 340 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry updated data.

India added 13,091 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 3,44,01,670, while 340 fatalities took the death toll to 4,62,189, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 34 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 137 consecutive days now.

India's active caseload stands at 1,38,556, which is the lowest in the past 266 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.40 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020. While the Daily positivity rate (1.10%) is less than 2% for the last 38 days, the Weekly Positivity Rate (1.18%) has remained less than 2% for the last 48 days.



A total of 13,878 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recoveries to 3,38,00,925. India's recovery rate stands at 98.25 per cent, the highest since March 2020.