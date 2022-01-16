Mamata Banerjee seeks PM Modi’s intervention as West Bengal's tableau rejected from Republic Day Parade

She urged PM Modi to reconsider the decision as people of the state would be “pained” by the move to exclude West Bengal’s tableau from the upcoming Republic Day Parade in Delhi.

West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention after the Centre rejected West Bengal's Republic Day tableau on Subhas Chandra Bose.

She urged PM Modi to reconsider the decision as people of the state would be “pained” by the move to exclude West Bengal’s tableau from the upcoming Republic Day Parade in Delhi. She expressed shock over the Centre's decision. Banerjee also said that no reason was cited for the tableau’s rejection.

“I have been profoundly shocked and hurt by the decision of the Government of India to abruptly exclude the proposed tableau of the Government of West Bengal from the ensuing Republic Day Parade. It is even more baffling for us that the tableau was rejected without assigning any reasons or justifications,” Banerjee said in a two-page letter to Modi.

The proposed tableau was set to commemorate the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his INA on his 125th birth anniversary year, the CM said.

“I may like to inform you that all the people of West Bengal are deeply pained by this attitude of the central government. It is shocking to find that the contribution of its valiant freedom fighters finds no place in the nation’s ceremony to celebrate the occasion of Republic Day on the 75th year of our Independence.” “I urge you to reconsider the decision and include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the Republic Day parade on the 75th year of our Independence,” Banerjee added.

“The tableau which showcases the sacrifices and contribution of the lakhs of freedom fighters will be the most befitting way to pay our respect and homage to all those great souls who fought for our freedom”, the letter read.

Meanwhile, as per ANI sources, the celebrations of Republic Day will now begin from January 23 every year instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.