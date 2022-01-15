Army Day 2022: From Sachin Tendulkar to Saina Nehwal - Sportspersons salute spirit of Indian Army

India is celebrating Indian Army Day on Saturday. Every Indian poured in wishes on this patriotic. Check out the Indian sportspersons who did their part.

It is a unique and patriotic day for India. On Saturday, the entire nation is celebrating Indian Army Day. The day is memorable as the army personnel from India are honoured for their courageous and heroic service to the country. Every Indian, including sportspersons, play their part by sending out best wishes.

On Saturday, some Indian sportspersons, ranging from cricketers to badminton players, celebrated the patriotic day. Legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "My best wishes on the Indian #ArmyDay to our soldiers, respected veterans & their families."

Fellow former Indian batter VVS Laxman, too, did his part by sending out a wish to the troops. "Tribute to our soldiers, veterans and their families on #ArmyDay. Salute to the indomitable spirit, courage and selfless sacrifice of our Bravehearts. Their sacrifices ensure we are able to carry on with our lives with ease. Jai Hind," he noted.

On the other hand, Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal tweeted, "Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army personnel for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day! #ArmyDay2022 #IndianArmyDay2022". Meanwhile, Indian weightlifter and Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu penned, "Let us celebrate Indian #ArmyDay by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism."

Also, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir composed a wish that read, "Many say they aren't afraid of anything, those who mean it are in the Indian army! #ArmyDay". His Delhi and Indian teammate Shikhar Dhawan authored, "Gratitude today and every day for our soldiers who protect our country. A big salute to them for the countless sacrifices they make. Jai Hind #ArmyDay".