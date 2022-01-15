  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Army Day 2022: From Sachin Tendulkar to Saina Nehwal - Sportspersons salute spirit of Indian Army

    India is celebrating Indian Army Day on Saturday. Every Indian poured in wishes on this patriotic. Check out the Indian sportspersons who did their part.

    Indian Army Day 2022: Sachin Tendulkar to Saina Nehwal - Sportspersons pour in wishes on the patriotic day-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 6:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It is a unique and patriotic day for India. On Saturday, the entire nation is celebrating Indian Army Day. The day is memorable as the army personnel from India are honoured for their courageous and heroic service to the country. Every Indian, including sportspersons, play their part by sending out best wishes.

    On Saturday, some Indian sportspersons, ranging from cricketers to badminton players, celebrated the patriotic day. Legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "My best wishes on the Indian #ArmyDay to our soldiers, respected veterans & their families."

    ALSO READ: Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu takes charge as Manipur's Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports)

    Fellow former Indian batter VVS Laxman, too, did his part by sending out a wish to the troops. "Tribute to our soldiers, veterans and their families on #ArmyDay. Salute to the indomitable spirit, courage and selfless sacrifice of our Bravehearts. Their sacrifices ensure we are able to carry on with our lives with ease. Jai Hind," he noted.

    On the other hand, Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal tweeted, "Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army personnel for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day! #ArmyDay2022 #IndianArmyDay2022". Meanwhile, Indian weightlifter and Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu penned, "Let us celebrate Indian #ArmyDay by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism."

    ALSO READ: Indian Army Day: Vicky Kaushal to Mohanlal to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs pay tribute to the soldiers

    Also, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir composed a wish that read, "Many say they aren't afraid of anything, those who mean it are in the Indian army! #ArmyDay". His Delhi and Indian teammate Shikhar Dhawan authored, "Gratitude today and every day for our soldiers who protect our country. A big salute to them for the countless sacrifices they make. Jai Hind #ArmyDay".

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2022, 6:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Indias Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far-ayh

    India's Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co warned over DRS outburst-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co warned over DRS outburst

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co fail to get the job done, netizens left disappointed-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and co fail to get the job done, netizens left disappointed

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR appoints Bharat Arun as bowling coach-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Bharat Arun as bowling coach

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Gautam Gambhir slams Virat Kohli for crying foul-play over controversial DRS call-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Gambhir slams Kohli for crying foul-play over controversial DRS call

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at Yogi Adityanath clears air on breakup with Azad gcw

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at Yogi Adityanath, clears air on breakup with Azad

    Priyanka Chopra on Thalapathy Vijay: Here's what actress has to say about Tamil star RCB

    Priyanka Chopra on Thalapathy Vijay: Here's what actress has to say about Tamil star

    football transfer news decision soon Erling Haaland states after accusing Borussia Dortmund for pressing for decision over future

    'Decision Soon': Erling Haaland states after accusing Borussia Dortmund for pressing for decision over future

    Manipur Election 2022 Election Commission extends ban on campaign rallies till January 22 gcw

    Election Commission extends ban on campaign rallies, roadshows till January 22

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 pushkar singh dhami to contest from Khatima with bjp motto abki baar 60 paar gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Khatima with BJP's motto ‘Abki Baar 60 Paar’

    Recent Videos

    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    Army Day 2022 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Army Day 2022: 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon