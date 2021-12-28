  • Facebook
    Maharashtra: Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj booked over derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

    On Monday, local Congress leaders staged a protest outside the City Kotwali police station here against him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people.

    Maharashtra Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj booked over derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi-dnm
    The Maharashtra Police registered a case against Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi, an official said on Tuesday. A resident of Shivajinagar in old city area of Akola, Kalicharan Maharaj alias Abhijit Sarag made the remarks on Sunday during an event at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. In the speech, Kalicharan is also heard making speeches asking “Sanatani Hindus” to arm themselves and one of them also hailing Nathuram Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi.

    The police registered a case against the seer under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene acts) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) based on a complaint filed by local Congress functionary Prashant Gawande, the official from Kotwali police station said.

    On Sunday evening, Kalicharan Maharaj had allegedly used abusive words against Mahatma Gandhi and hailed his assassin Nathuram Godse. He had also asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion during the conclusion of the two-day 'dharma sansad' (religious parliament) in Raipur.

    An FIR was subsequently registered against him in Raipur.

    According to a report on The Indian Express, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik had raised the issue in the state Assembly and demanded that the religious leader be booked for treason and arrested. “The MVA government will seek a report about the comments (of Kalicharan Maharaj) and take stern action,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said.

    The case is being transferred to Raipur. “We are transferring the case to Raipur as the incident occurred in their jurisdiction,” Vikas Patil, inspector, City Kotwali police station in Akola district was quoted saying in the report.

