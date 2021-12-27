Chhattisgarh: FIR against religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

In yet another instance of hate speech, Kalicharan Maharaj, a Hindu religious leader, on Sunday used derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi and hailed his assassin Nathuram Godse. Chhattisgarh Police have registered an FIR against Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj on the charge of promoting enmity between classes after he used derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi and hailed his assassin Nathuram Godse, an official said on Monday.

“Based on the complaint of Congress leader Pramod Dubey, a case was registered against Kalicharan on Sunday night at Tikrapara police station under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 294 (obscene acts),” a police official said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

Kalicharan Maharaj said that people should elect a staunch Hindu leader to lead the government in a bid to safeguard the religion. Additionally, he made an “abusive” reference to Mahatma Gandhi during a speech at dharma sansad organised by a group in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Sunday evening, drawing criticism from the Congress leaders.

Kalicharan claimed that Muslims captured Pakistan and Bangladesh via politcs and were aided by 'Maha Harami' Gandhi. Thanking Godse, Kalicharan blames the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims).

At the conclusion of a two-day event held at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur, Kalicharan Maharaj said: “What is our prime duty - to save religion. We should elect a staunch Hindu king (leader) in the government irrespective of any party (he/she) belongs to...The women of our houses are very good and civilised and they do not go to vote (in an election). When there will be incidents of gang rape, what will happen to women of your houses (families)...(Mahamurkho) Idiots! I am calling to those who do not go out to vote.”

“The target of Islam is to capture nation through politics. In front of our eyes, they had captured in 1947 (referring to partition)...They had earlier captured Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan. They captured Bangladesh and Pakistan through politics...I salute Nathuram Godse that he killed Gandhi. Oppression is necessary to control these people (Muslims), otherwise, they become cancer,” he said.