Maharashtra government issues fresh COVID curbs, night curfew imposed, schools closed till Feb 15

Hotel restaurant, cinema, auditorium will remain open till 10 pm only at 50 per cent capacity. Playgrounds and tourist spots will also remain shut. Malls will open at 50% capacity.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced fresh curbs including night curfew from January 10 in view of the increasing cases of Covid in the state. After reporting a massive surge in daily Covid-19 cases, the night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am starting January 10.

Under the new guidelines, movement of people in groups of five or more has been barred, while schools and colleges, as announced earlier, will remain closed till February 15. In addition to that, the government has now asked the private offices to operate at a 50% capacity.

Hotel restaurant, cinema, auditorium will remain open till 10 pm only at 50 per cent capacity. Playgrounds and tourist spots will also remain shut. Malls will open at 50% capacity. Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks have been shut down.

Also read: No new registration required for COVID vaccine booster dose, says Centre

“Whereas the state government is satisfied that the people of Maharashtra are threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus especially with the emergence of Omicron variant, and therefore it is imperative to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus," a government notification said.

The restrictions come as the daily caseload of the state has been steadily increasing and with 41,434 fresh cases, the state breached the 40,000-mark on Saturday. The tally of the Omicron cases in the state crossed 1,000 as with 133 new cases of Omicron, the state's Omicron tally now stands at 1,009.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was not in favour of imposing a lockdown but Mumbai civic authorities earlier had said further restrictions will be proposed when the city's Covid cases reach 20,000 per day. However, on Friday, the Mumbai mayor said there will be no Mumbai-specific lockdown as bed and oxygen requirements are under control.