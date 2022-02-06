Maharashtra government declares public holiday on Feb 7 to mourn Lata Mangeshkar’s death

“Maharashtra Government has declared a public holiday tomorrow (Monday, 7 February) to mourn the demise of Lata Mangeshkar,” the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) statement read.

The Maharashtra government declared a public holiday in the state on Monday (February 7) to mourn the demise of legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, February 6 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after battling with Covid and pneumonia for several weeks.

The Central government has also announced two days of state mourning on Sunday and Monday during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India.

