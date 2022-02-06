Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

Grammy and Academy Award-winning music composer and singer, AR Rahman paid his tributes to the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last on Sunday in Mumbai at 92. AR Rahman, who has recorded several songs along with the legendary singer, said the death of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar had left a massive void for all of us.

"It's a very, very sad day for all of us. When people live, we take it for granted. Somebody like Lataji is not just a singer and an icon; she is a part of our soul, the consciousness of India, Indianness, Hindustani music, Hindi poetry, Urdu poetry, Bengali, and so many other languages she sang. This void is going to remain forever for all of us," aggrieved Rahman said.

Also read: Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon: When Lata Mangeshkar drove India's first PM Nehru to tears

Recalling an incident that changed his life forever, the music composer added that his experience with Lata Mangeshkar goes back to how his father would wake up with a picture of hers next to his bed for inspiration before going for recordings.

"My experience with her goes back to my dad, who I believe had a picture of hers near his bed. He would wake up with her face and get inspired to go to recordings. So it starts there. I am also lucky to record a few songs with her sing along with her. Being a part of her shows is where I learnt probably one of the most important things on stage."

Also read: A look at the glorious life of Lata Mangeshkar, the singing legend of India

"I never took my singing seriously because I always imagined myself as a composer, a musician. And when I composed the few songs for her, after the rehearsals at 4 pm, she would go to this room and sit with her assistant and start singing every lyric very slowly and clearly. I just passed the room and said, "Is that her practising for the show?" That one incident changed my life. After that, every show that I went to, I would go off and put the taanpura and practice in the warm-ups, every lyric coming out, the way it comes out, the intention behind the song," Rahman reminisced.

#RIPLataMangeshkar: Music composer & singer @arrahman remembers Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar; says the void is going to remain for all us & also recalls an incident that changed his life forever. pic.twitter.com/mhHZIkVzZl — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar sang numerous songs for AR Rahman, including the hit numbers 'Lukka Chuppi' from Rang De Basanti, 'Jiya Jale' from Dil Se, 'So Gaye Hain' from Zubeidaa, 'O Palanhaare' from Lagaan, 'Khamoshiyaan Gungunane Lagi' from One 2 ka 4, among others.

Recalling one of his conversations with the Queen of Melody, the award-winning musician said, "One day I was speaking to her, and she said, 'Those days Naushaad Sahaab used to make us come for 11 days for rehearsals.' I asked, 'How long would you take?' She said, 'I would learn the song immediately, but still, he insisted that we go for this 11-day rehearsal.' Then you understand the depth that each song has so much investment of time."

"The spirituality, the passion - I think for the younger generation, it is so important to believe in something so deeply. To give it all and not expect any returns. This is what I have learnt from one of the last pillars of the last century - the legacy of Indian music," Rahman added.

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar's 10 famous Hindi songs; fans should listen to it now

Reiterating that the death of the legendary singer will leave a huge void in his life, the musician said, "The void, when I think about it, it's huge, and that will remain. Even though we have her songs, not having her is a great void, which will be very difficult to fill in. There are hundreds and thousands of singers who have been inspired by her songs and are singing and taking it much further in their own way. Still, I think the impact, the foundation, the generation of hers along with Rafi Sahab, Kishore da, Mannadey and all the legends is something I will value for the rest of my life."

"All we can do is celebrate and learn from this legend who has left us. God bless her soul," Rahman concluded.