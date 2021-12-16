  • Facebook
    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 1 crore compensation to Gp Capt Varun Singh’s kin

    “Madhya Pradesh government will provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash who passed away on December 15,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bhopal, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 4:24 PM IST
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash who passed away on December 15.

    “Madhya Pradesh government will provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash who passed away on December 15,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday as quoted by ANI.

    Chouhan also said that Singh's last rites will be performed with full state and military honour.

    Addressing the media, Chouhan said, “I pay tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh. His last rites will be performed with full state and military honour. His father is very brave too. The entire family is dedicated to the nation. We stand with them in this hour of grief.”

    “The naming of an institution after him and the erection of his statue in his memory will be discussed with the family. The state government will provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin,” he added as per the report.

    Group Captain Varun Singh died at a military hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, a week after he was seriously injured in the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.

    There had been a flood of well-wishes and messages for the Shaurya Chakra award-winning officer, who was the only one to be rescued alive following the chopper crash that killed India's top general. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, joined the nation in mourning his demise, after IAF confirmed his death on Twitter.

    The late IAF officer's father is a resident of Bhopal. Chouhan said the officer fought the battle of life like a warrior till his last breath. The mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh, who passed away yesterday, reached Bhopal Airport on Thursday evening at 4 pm.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 4:24 PM IST
