    CDS Helicopter Crash: Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

    The Indian Air Force informed about the passing away of the officer and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 12:51 PM IST
    Group Captain Varun Singh, who had survived the helicopter crash in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others had perished, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning. The Indian Air Force informed about the passing away of the officer and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of the officer. Stating that he was extremely anguished by Group Captain Varun Singh's demise, the Prime Minister said that the officer served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. Prime Minister Modi further said that Group Captain Varun Singh's rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. 

    Group Captain Varun Singh's condition had been critical during the course of treatment. He had suffered serious injuries in the MI-17V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. He was among the senior officers accompanying General Bipin Rawat at the time of the crash. Besides Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, those who died in the crash included his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder and Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh. The IAF helicopter crew were among the nine other armed forces personnel who lose their lives in the crash

    Last week, Group Captain Varun Singh had been shifted from Wellington's Military Hospital to the Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. President Ram Nath Kovind had recently conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Group Captain Varun Singh for his act of exceptional gallantry. 

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 1:05 PM IST
