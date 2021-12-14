  • Facebook
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT says incident well planned, demands attempt to murder charges against 13 accused

    The SIT on the basis of investigation also moved court for adding charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.
     

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT says incident well planned, demands attempt to murder charges against 13 accused-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lakhimpur, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 3:16 PM IST
    The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the UP Police probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which farmers were killed, said the incident was a pre-planned conspiracy and demanded the 13 arrested accused, including Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish, to be charged with attempt to murder.

    The SIT also demanded replacing of charges of rash driving or riding on a public way, causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act, causing death by negligence. Whereas, charges of murder, rioting, rioting armed with weapons have been already pressed in the incident.

    The incident was a pre-planned conspiracy, and was not merely an act of negligence, noted SIT investigation officer Vidhyaram Diwakar, in the application submitted in the court on Monday. The investigating officer has requested to add Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code after replacing sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Whoever causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC. 

    On 3 October, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after being run over by a convoy of cars. Ashish Mishra, who owned one of the cars involved in the incident, had been arrested under murder charges. Those arrested in the case include Ashish Mishra, Luvkush, Ashish Pandey, Shekhar Bharti, Ankit Das, Latif, Sishupal, Nandan Singh, Satyam Tripathi, Sumit Jaiswal, Dharmendra Banjara, Rinku Rana and Ullas Trivedi.

    The Uttar Pradesh government faced a lot of flak and was alleged of shielding the minister's son.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 3:16 PM IST
