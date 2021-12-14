  • Facebook
    Tejashwi Yadav spill the beans about marrying Rachel Godinho in low-key wedding

    The decision to marry a Christian girl sparked a feud, with his uncle Sadhu Yadav vowing to "boycott" Lalu Prasad's younger son and "teach him a lesson." 

    Tejashwi Yadav spill the beans about marrying Rachel Godinho in low key wedding
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 12:31 PM IST
    Tejashwi Yadav returned from Delhi, where he married long-time friend Rachel Godinho in a low-key affair, hoping to put a bitter family feud behind him. The decision to marry a Christian girl sparked a feud, with his uncle Sadhu Yadav vowing to "boycott" Lalu Prasad's younger son and "teach him a lesson." Tejashwi informed reporters after landing in Bihar with his wife, who was dressed in red that Lalu Prasad personally renamed Rachel Rajshri for ease of pronunciation.

    The 32-year-old, the RJD chief's political successor, also addressed his maternal uncle Sadhu Yadav's objection to marrying a Christian woman rather than one from the Yadav caste. He described it as "confusion" and claimed he didn't want to make personal remarks since he still respects his uncle.

    Tejashwi, on the other hand, stated that such notions are considered discriminatory by the younger generation. He stated that they are young people with new ideas and opinions; when it comes to eradicating prejudice, we are Lohiaites and Samajwadis; there should be no discrimination.

    The leader also explained why he chose to have a low-key wedding, as opposed to some colleagues who had grandiose affairs. He stated that the wedded pair agreed to leave enough room for the two families to socialise and get to know one another. He added that had the Prime Minister and other prominent leaders attended their wedding, they would have been engaged in managing many things, and the families wouldn't have had time with each other. Tejashwi also cited worries about Covid-19 as a rationale for reducing the visitor list.

    Tejashwi stated that a reception would be arranged in Bihar shortly and that the date would be finalised within the next two to three days. He stated that it is taking time since they need to select an acceptable site that can accommodate many visitors. 

    Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad's family dispute has erupted as, enraged by his uncle's statement against his brother's inter-caste marriage, Lalu Prasad's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav declared on Saturday that the former is a "kans mama."

