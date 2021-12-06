  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Covid surge: As 107 students test positive, parents panic; Education minister ready to shut schools

    After 107 students at Jawahar Navodaya schools tested positive and two cases of Omicron variant was detected in Karnataka, Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the government will not hesitate to close schools and also cancel exams if required. The Minister, however, stated that there are no cases in other schools between class 1 to 10 and appealed to parents not to worry.

    Karnataka Covid surge: As 107 students test positive, parents panic; Education minister ready to shut schools-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 2:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh has said that parents are scared to send their wards to school after Covid-19 cases were detected in residential schools and also Navodaya institutions. He contended that if a situation arises, the Karnataka government will not hesitate to close schools and also cancel exams but would consult experts before arriving at any such decision. The statement comes following Covid blast in Chikkamagaluru where 107 students at Jawahar Navodaya residential tested positive.

    Initially, one teacher and 77 students tested positive for Covid, following which over 400 students and also school teachers and staff were subjected to the RT-PCR test. On Sunday, 77 students tested positive and today the count reached 107. The Minister said that the institution has been sealed down and all the infected are being treated and monitored.

    Addressing the media at the state secretariat, he said that by February end there could be a spike in cases and he would visit the affected. He also said the government would consult experts and only then any decision of closing schools will be taken. Nagesh further said he would visit schools and take stock of the situation.

    Also read: Telangana: College turns COVID hotspot as 43 medical students test positive amid Omicron threat

    He also said that parents and teachers struggled for one year due to Covid enforced lockdown as schools were closed. Now exams are approaching and measures such as social distancing will be taken. In February, he expects a spike in cases and hopes vaccination for children may also roll out by then. He said so far no cases have been reported in other schools from class 1 to 10.

    Karnataka's nursing colleges turned Covid hotspot after positive cases were detected in SDM college in Dharwad, medical colleges in Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mysuru and Tumakuru. Revenue Minister R Ashoka has instructed all the district administrations to ensure no institution holds any cultural events till January 15. And all the students coming from Kerala have been ordered for the latest Covid negative report, undergo a one-week quarantine and again get an RTPCR test. 

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parliament winter session in uproar over Nagaland violence, here's what Opposition leaders demand-dnm

    Parliament winter session in uproar over Nagaland violence, here's what Opposition leaders demand

    Deal for AK 203 inked before Putin arrival Rajnath Singh hails dialogue with Russian counterpart gcw

    Deal for AK-203 inked before Putin's arrival, Rajnath Singh hails dialogue with Russian counterpart

    Telangana College turns COVID hotspot as 43 medical students test positive amid Omicron threat-dnm

    Telangana: College turns COVID hotspot as 43 medical students test positive amid Omicron threat

    Vladimir Putin to arrive in India today for India-Russia summit with PM Modi Details inside gcw

    Vladimir Putin to arrive in India today for India-Russia summit with PM Modi; Details inside

    Nagaland civilian killings: Para Special Forces behind botched operation

    Nagaland civilian killings: Para Special Forces behind botched operation?

    Recent Stories

    Parliament winter session in uproar over Nagaland violence, here's what Opposition leaders demand-dnm

    Parliament winter session in uproar over Nagaland violence, here's what Opposition leaders demand

    Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump in fringed gold gown at 'Dont Look Up' premiere [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump in fringed gold gown at 'Dont Look Up' premiere [PHOTOS]

    Deal for AK 203 inked before Putin arrival Rajnath Singh hails dialogue with Russian counterpart gcw

    Deal for AK-203 inked before Putin's arrival, Rajnath Singh hails dialogue with Russian counterpart

    Telangana College turns COVID hotspot as 43 medical students test positive amid Omicron threat-dnm

    Telangana: College turns COVID hotspot as 43 medical students test positive amid Omicron threat

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Records scripted during Virat Kohli and Co's historic home series win-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Records scripted during Virat Kohli and Co's historic home series win

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon