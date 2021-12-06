Karnataka Covid surge: As 107 students test positive, parents panic; Education minister ready to shut schools

After 107 students at Jawahar Navodaya schools tested positive and two cases of Omicron variant was detected in Karnataka, Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the government will not hesitate to close schools and also cancel exams if required. The Minister, however, stated that there are no cases in other schools between class 1 to 10 and appealed to parents not to worry.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh has said that parents are scared to send their wards to school after Covid-19 cases were detected in residential schools and also Navodaya institutions. He contended that if a situation arises, the Karnataka government will not hesitate to close schools and also cancel exams but would consult experts before arriving at any such decision. The statement comes following Covid blast in Chikkamagaluru where 107 students at Jawahar Navodaya residential tested positive.

Initially, one teacher and 77 students tested positive for Covid, following which over 400 students and also school teachers and staff were subjected to the RT-PCR test. On Sunday, 77 students tested positive and today the count reached 107. The Minister said that the institution has been sealed down and all the infected are being treated and monitored.

Addressing the media at the state secretariat, he said that by February end there could be a spike in cases and he would visit the affected. He also said the government would consult experts and only then any decision of closing schools will be taken. Nagesh further said he would visit schools and take stock of the situation.

He also said that parents and teachers struggled for one year due to Covid enforced lockdown as schools were closed. Now exams are approaching and measures such as social distancing will be taken. In February, he expects a spike in cases and hopes vaccination for children may also roll out by then. He said so far no cases have been reported in other schools from class 1 to 10.

Karnataka's nursing colleges turned Covid hotspot after positive cases were detected in SDM college in Dharwad, medical colleges in Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mysuru and Tumakuru. Revenue Minister R Ashoka has instructed all the district administrations to ensure no institution holds any cultural events till January 15. And all the students coming from Kerala have been ordered for the latest Covid negative report, undergo a one-week quarantine and again get an RTPCR test.