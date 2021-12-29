  • Facebook
    JNU alters invite to anti-sex harassment session after NCW chief asks to withdraw 'misogynist' circular

    This development comes a day after the National Commission for Women, or NCW, chairperson Rekha Sharma sought withdrawal of the “misogynist” circular issued by the university.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 3:42 PM IST
    After facing severe backlash, Jawaharlal Nehru University, or JNU modified the language of its public invitation for counselling on sexual harassment and removed the line “girls are supposed to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends” that drew the ire of students and teachers.

    The university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had uploaded the invitation on JNU’s website saying that it will organise counselling session on sexual harassment on January 17. The invite also said that such sessions will be organised on a monthly basis.

    Under the subhead “why is this counselling session required”, the contentious point has now been replaced with, “Boys will be counselled to clearly distinguish between friendship and behaviour that may be considered sexual harassment. Girls will be counselled how to avoid sexual harassment.”

    This development comes a day after the National Commission for Women, or NCW, chairperson Rekha Sharma sought withdrawal of the “misogynist” circular issued by the university.

    It said students are being counseled during the orientation programme and on the inception of each academic year, and they need to refresh their knowledge about the same from time to time.

    “ICC come across a number of cases where sexual harassment takes place among close friends. Boys generally cross (sometimes advertently, sometimes inadvertently) the thin line between friendship's bantering and sexual harassment. Girls supposed to know how to draw a tangible line (between them and their male friends) to avoid any such harassments (sic),” the earlier invite read.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 3:42 PM IST
