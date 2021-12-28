AIIMS Delhi RDA announces to take back strike decision, all services to continue as usual

The AIIMS Delhi Resident Doctors Association said on Tuesday that it has decided to rescind its plan to organise a strike on Wednesday. According to an official release from AIIMS Delhi RDA, the Union Health Minister met with the resident doctors and informed them that the NEET PG 2021 counselling would take place as soon as possible. It went on to say that, in order to ensure that NEET PG 2021 counselling takes place as soon as possible, AIIMS Delhi RDA has decided to reverse its strike decision on December 29. All services will continue to be delivered as normal.

In response, the Union Health Ministry called an emergency meeting with a 12-member delegation from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to heed the doctors' concerns. Several resident doctors throughout the nation have continued to protest the delay in NEET-PG counselling and have threatened to discontinue "all healthcare services" as of Wednesday.

The Federation of All India Medical Association has called for a full The Federation of All India Medical Association has called for a complete shutdown of all healthcare services across the country on December 29 at 8 a.m., "in protest of Delhi Police's use of physical force against doctors." On December 24, the Indian Medical Association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the NEET-PG counselling crisis be resolved and that personnel be increased in preparation for a likely third wave of COVID-19 infections. According to the letter, the NEET PG test was intended to be taken in January 2021 but was postponed due to the first and second waves of COVID-19 and will now be held on September 12, 2021.