  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AIIMS Delhi RDA announces to take back strike decision, all services to continue as usual

    Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to heed the doctors' concerns.
     

    AIIMS Delhi RDA announces to take back strike decision all services to continue as usual gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 8:53 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The AIIMS Delhi Resident Doctors Association said on Tuesday that it has decided to rescind its plan to organise a strike on Wednesday. According to an official release from AIIMS Delhi RDA, the Union Health Minister met with the resident doctors and informed them that the NEET PG 2021 counselling would take place as soon as possible. It went on to say that, in order to ensure that NEET PG 2021 counselling takes place as soon as possible, AIIMS Delhi RDA has decided to reverse its strike decision on December 29. All services will continue to be delivered as normal.

    In response, the Union Health Ministry called an emergency meeting with a 12-member delegation from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to heed the doctors' concerns. Several resident doctors throughout the nation have continued to protest the delay in NEET-PG counselling and have threatened to discontinue "all healthcare services" as of Wednesday.

    Also Read  | NEET-PG delay: Mansukh Mandaviya expresses regret over police action, urges doctors to call off strike

    The Federation of All India Medical Association has called for a full The Federation of All India Medical Association has called for a complete shutdown of all healthcare services across the country on December 29 at 8 a.m., "in protest of Delhi Police's use of physical force against doctors." On December 24, the Indian Medical Association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the NEET-PG counselling crisis be resolved and that personnel be increased in preparation for a likely third wave of COVID-19 infections. According to the letter, the NEET PG test was intended to be taken in January 2021 but was postponed due to the first and second waves of COVID-19 and will now be held on September 12, 2021.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 8:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No respite for Delhi Mumbai as COVID continues to surge at faster rate gcw

    No respite for Delhi, Mumbai as COVID continues to surge at faster rate

    Amid resignation rumours Karnataka CM Bommai says hes ready to work for 365 days without any rest gcw

    Amid resignation rumours, Karnataka CM Bommai says he's ready to work for 365 days without any rest

    New extreme cold weather military clothing withstands up to minus 50 degree Celsius

    New extreme cold weather military clothing withstands up to minus 50 degree Celsius

    Karnataka Hotels restaurants pubs to operate at 50 per cent capacity from Dec 29 till Jan 2 gcw

    Karnataka: Hotels, restaurants, pubs to operate at 50% capacity from Dec 29 till Jan 2

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expresses regret over police action, doctors strike called off-adt

    NEET-PG delay: Mansukh Mandaviya expresses regret over police action, urges doctors to call off strike

    Recent Stories

    83 vs Pushpa vs Spider-Man: Which will be the highest-grossing film of 2021? Read Details RCB

    83 vs Pushpa vs Spider-Man: Which will be the highest-grossing film of 2021? Read Details

    Salman Khan reveals not Anushka Sharma but Mrunal Thakur was first choice for Sultan; here's why SCJ

    Salman Khan reveals not Anushka Sharma but Mrunal Thakur was first choice for Sultan; here's why

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record to become fastest keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Pant breaks Dhoni's record to become fastest keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals

    No respite for Delhi Mumbai as COVID continues to surge at faster rate gcw

    No respite for Delhi, Mumbai as COVID continues to surge at faster rate

    Govt bans direct selling entities from pyramid schemes and promoting money circulation schemes

    Govt bans direct selling entities from pyramid schemes and promoting money circulation schemes

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon