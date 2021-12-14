  • Facebook
    J&K: Pakistani terrorist Abu Zarar killed during encounter in Poonch

    According to the Defence PRO, this is the eighth terrorist killed in the area this year. Haji Arif, a feared terrorist guide, was recently killed on the LOC in the Rajouri area.

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 9:19 PM IST
    A Pakistani terrorist was killed on Tuesday in Behramgala, Poonch, in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in a combined operation by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The terrorist has been recognised as Abu Zarara. According to the Defence PRO, this is the eighth terrorist killed in the area this year. Haji Arif, a feared terrorist guide, was recently killed on the LOC in the Rajouri area. While the terrorist and his accomplice have been on the run for several months, finding refuge in the jungles, their need for food, clothing and communication (mobile) compelled them to contact the civilian population.

    The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, monitored the cellphone connection in near real-time, while villagers contributed critical intelligence on suspect movements. According to the statement, their need enabled security forces to encircle the terrorists, forcing them to flee to higher parts of the Pir Panjal hills despite the advent of winter.
    As the terrorists became separated and withdrew away from civilian-populated regions, the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police initiated a clinical operation after getting precise information from residents in the Behramgala area.

    Also Read | Terrorists target police bus near Srinagar; 2 personnel killed, 12 injured

    The terrorists attempted to flee by opening fire on Security Forces. However, this foreign terrorist was killed in return fire by Security Forces while his accomplice escaped. The terrorist's loot contained an AK-47, four magazines (one of which was empty), one grenade, and some Indian cash.

    According to security sources, Zarar was entrusted with resurrecting terrorism in the Pir Panchal region's south and enticing local youngsters to join militancy. In this case, the Pakistani terrorist was first detected in August.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 9:19 PM IST
