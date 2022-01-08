  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India records 1,41,986 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 9.28%

    According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 9.28 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 5.66 per cent.
     

    India records 141986 new COVID cases positivity rate touches 9 dot 28 per cent gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to statistics issued by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, India registered 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases and 285 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 4,83,463. The number of current cases is 4,72,169. In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has increased by 1,00,806 cases. Today, the country logged 40,895 recoveries, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,44,12,740.

    According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 9.28 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 5.66 per cent. With a single-day increase of 64 Omicron cases, India currently has 3,007 cases of the novel coronavirus strain. Omicron has been recorded in 27 states, with Maharashtra having the highest cases (876), followed by Delhi with 513 infections. So far, 1,203 persons have recovered or relocated from the total number of Omicron cases documented.

    According to the Health Ministry, as many as 285 individuals have died from Covid in 24 hours. This includes 221 fatalities in Kerala in recent months, added based on pending petitions following the previous Supreme Court recommendations. 

    Also Read | Centre announces mandatory 7-day home quarantine for all international travellers

    People travelling overseas will be subjected to home quarantine for a week after landing in India. According to new restrictions issued amid a massive Omicron-driven increase in Covid cases in the country, they will be tested on the eighth day. The number of "at-risk" countries has risen to 19, with nine more added since December.

    So far, the nationwide vaccination drive in India has resulted in the administration of 150.06 crore vaccine doses. On January 16, 2021, the COVID immunisation push began. Across all, 1,50,61,92,903 individuals have been vaccinated in the country, with 90,59,360 receiving vaccines in the previous 24 hours.

    Also Read | No new registration required for COVID vaccine booster dose, says Centre


     

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No new registration required for COVID vaccine booster dose says Centre gcw

    No new registration required for COVID vaccine booster dose, says Centre

    Fake News: Pakistani-propaganda on Twitter exposed; sliced and diced clip of CCS meeting planted

    Fake News: Pakistani-propaganda on Twitter exposed; sliced and diced clip of CCS meeting planted

    Pune court grants bail to Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj in hate speech case, to remain in judicial custody-dnm

    Pune court grants bail to Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj in hate speech case, to remain in judicial custody

    Punjab Elections 2022: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's appointment as state icon of Punjab removed by ECI-dnm

    Punjab Elections 2022: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s appointment as state icon of Punjab removed by ECI

    Bulli Bai app case: Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat remanded to police custody till January 10-dnm

    Bulli Bai app case: Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat remanded to police custody till January 10

    Recent Stories

    No new registration required for COVID vaccine booster dose says Centre gcw

    No new registration required for COVID vaccine booster dose, says Centre

    Google doodle remembers theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking on his 80 birthday with his voice gcw

    Google doodle remembers theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking on his 80th birthday with his voice

    China announces its space station will be ready this year plans 40 plus launches in 2022 gcw

    China announces its space station will be ready this year, plans 40-plus launches in 2022

    Hollywood Did Will Smith fart during his workout session? The video will leave you in splits watch drb

    Did Will Smith ‘fart’ during his workout session? The video will leave you in splits; watch

    Vicky Kaushal brother Sunny Kaushal goes on a coffee date with Sharvari Wagh drb

    Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal goes on a coffee date with Sharvari Wagh?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic ahead of Fc Goa tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (Game 53): I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon