India records 1,41,986 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 9.28%

According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 9.28 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 5.66 per cent.

According to statistics issued by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, India registered 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases and 285 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 4,83,463. The number of current cases is 4,72,169. In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has increased by 1,00,806 cases. Today, the country logged 40,895 recoveries, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,44,12,740.

According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 9.28 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 5.66 per cent. With a single-day increase of 64 Omicron cases, India currently has 3,007 cases of the novel coronavirus strain. Omicron has been recorded in 27 states, with Maharashtra having the highest cases (876), followed by Delhi with 513 infections. So far, 1,203 persons have recovered or relocated from the total number of Omicron cases documented.

According to the Health Ministry, as many as 285 individuals have died from Covid in 24 hours. This includes 221 fatalities in Kerala in recent months, added based on pending petitions following the previous Supreme Court recommendations.

Also Read | Centre announces mandatory 7-day home quarantine for all international travellers

People travelling overseas will be subjected to home quarantine for a week after landing in India. According to new restrictions issued amid a massive Omicron-driven increase in Covid cases in the country, they will be tested on the eighth day. The number of "at-risk" countries has risen to 19, with nine more added since December.

So far, the nationwide vaccination drive in India has resulted in the administration of 150.06 crore vaccine doses. On January 16, 2021, the COVID immunisation push began. Across all, 1,50,61,92,903 individuals have been vaccinated in the country, with 90,59,360 receiving vaccines in the previous 24 hours.

Also Read | No new registration required for COVID vaccine booster dose, says Centre



