India's Covishield and Covaxin get recognition in 110 countries

A total of 110 nations have agreed to reciprocal recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates with India, official sources confirmed to news agency PTI. According to sources, 110 countries agreed to mutual acceptance of vaccination certificates, including those that recognise Indian vaccination certificates of travellers completely vaccinated with Covishield/WHO approved/nationally approved Covid vaccine, PTI reported.

The Union government continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination program are accepted and recognised, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes. There are countries which have agreement with India on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates of nationally recognised or WHO recognised vaccines.

Similarly, there are countries which presently do not have such an agreement with India, but they exempt Indian citizens fully vaccinated with nationally recognised or WHO recognised vaccines, according to the Health Ministry guidelines. On the basis of reciprocity, the travellers from all such countries which provide quarantine-free entry to Indians are allowed certain relaxations on arrival (Category A countries), the guidelines read.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated and travelling from a nation with which India has reciprocal agreements for mutual acceptance of WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines will be allowed to depart the airport and will not be subjected to home quarantine. They are required to self-monitor their health for 14 days following their arrival. If partially or not vaccinated, travellers must take steps such as submitting a sample for a post-arrival Covid-19 test at the point of arrival, after which they will be allowed to leave the airport, quarantine at home for seven days, re-testing on the eighth day of arrival in India, and further self-monitoring of their health for the next seven days if negative.

India plans to expand its indigenous Covid-19 mobile app called CoWIN to a slew of other public health initiatives in a bid to create a national repository of medical data, plug gaps and smoothen people’s access to some emergency services.