PM Modi security lapse: SC appoints retired Justice Indu Malhotra to head probe committee

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the judicial committee set up in connection with the security lapse during PM Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on January 5, will be headed by a retired top court judge, Justice Indu Malhotra. The order was passed by a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Earlier on Monday, the apex court had said that it will constitute an independent committee headed by a retired top court judge to investigate the security lapse during PM Modi’s visit to Punjab.

The SC-constituted panel will have Justice (retd) Indu Malhotra, Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Director General of Security of Punjab and Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court as its members.

The committee will examine the cause of breach of security and also suggest the safeguards required to ensure safety of the Prime Minister.

The plea filed by an organisation called Lawyers Voice sought suspension of Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and Director General of Police Sidharth Chattopadhyaya.

In the meantime, the Bench asked both the Central government and the Punjab government to not go ahead with the inquiries by the Committees constituted by them.

Prime Minister Modi was in Punjab on January 5 to dedicate projects worth Rs 42,000 crore to the people. He landed in Bathinda in the morning from where he was scheduled to fly to Ferozepur for a rally. However, bad weather forced a change in plans and PM Modi decided to cover the 100km distance by road - a two-hour drive.

Just 10km ahead of the venue, his cavalcade was met by protesting farmers, keeping the convoy along with the PM waiting on the bridge for 20 minutes. They finally had to turn back with the PM reportedly telling airport officials to “thank their Chief Minister” that he made it alive to the airport.