IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, 12 other districts of Karnataka, predicts heavy rainfall

According to a statement from the IMD, heavy rains are the result of cyclonic depressions over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The Met department said that the depression will move towards the coast of Tamil Nadu, leading to heavy rainfall in adjacent Karnataka.

With Chennai reeling under heavy rainfall and devastation floods, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Karnataka forecasting heavy rains in 13 districts of Karnataka and a yellow alert has been issued in this regard. An alert has been sounded in Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban, apart from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Ramangar, Shivamogga and Kodagu districts on November 10 and 11.

“Under the influence of this cyclonic formation, a low-pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move north-westwards, concentrate into a depression and reach north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11, 2021. This will lead to heavy rainfall in some parts of Karnataka on November 11. The picture on how the weather in Bengaluru will be for the next few days will become clearer on Wednesday,” a scientist at the IMD was quoted by indianexpress.com.

The scientist added that heavy rains are expected to lash the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. North-interior Karnataka will also witness rainfall.

The rains have started pouring down in pockets of Bengaluru since Monday morning. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that the state government will take short and long-term steps to ensure more drain-related works are taken up during summer months to avoid a repeat of flooding each time it rains in Bengaluru.

Heavy rains will also be seen over the already rain-battered Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala during the next five days, the IMD has said.