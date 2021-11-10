  • Facebook
    Chennai Rain: Political blame game over waterlogging as IMD warns of heavy downpour

    Chief Minister MK Stalin alleged that the former AIADMK government took commissions for the smart city project and that crores of rupees were wasted with no results to show for them

    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 10:09 AM IST
    Politics over Chennai's waterlogging has begun with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accusing the earlier All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government of the situation in the state capital. Claiming that corruption in the municipal administration department under former minister SP Velumani resulted in the waterlogged situation in Chennai, Stalin has said that a probe will be ordered to investigate the department's irregularities.

    Heavy rain-related incidents across the state have so far claimed four lives. However, fact remains that despite the weather department providing enough warnings, the state administration seemed to have not done enough to handle the situation in a better way in Chennai where parts of the city are still waterlogged. The water levels in the city started rising on Saturday after yet another spell of heavy downpour.

    At present, the situation in Chennai is not as critical as it was on Saturday. Only certain pockets of the city are still waterlogged and are suffering from power cuts. Water has receded in other areas with the city not receiving heavy showers in the last 24 hours. However, as per the IMD forecast, there may be heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai late afternoon. Fears are that if it continues to rain heavily later tonight and early tomorrow, the city may once again witness massive waterlogging.

    Chennai has witnessed unprecedented rainfall over the last few years. The DMK government wants to probe how the funds meant for the smart city project were used considering that there is no drainage system in place in low lying areas like the T. Nagar area of Chennai. Stalin alleged that the former AIADMK government took commissions for the smart city project and that crores of rupees were wasted with no results to show for them. The AIADMK, on the other hand, has termed the allegations as political vendetta. The party, though, is officially yet to respond to Stalin's allegations.

    The state government, meanwhile, has declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday in nine districts, which include Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai following the heavy rain forecast.

