    Having friend of opposite sex isn’t for satisfying sexual desires: POCSO court

    The foundation of future progress lies in the early days of youth, irrespective of gender, the court added.
     

    Having friend of opposite sex isn't for satisfying sexual desires: POCSO court-dnm
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 2:15 PM IST
    While convicting a now 20-year-old man to 10 years in jail for raping his 13-year-old friend and distant relative, a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court said that having a friend of the opposite sex does not mean that she is available for satisfying sexual desire.

    It said that with this crime, the convict has caused devastation in the girl’s life and dented his own life at such a young age. As per a Times of India report, the special judge Priti Kumar Ghule said that “the sentence of the accused will send a message to the youth of today, who are in the age group of (the) accused, that uncontrollable desire for satisfaction of lust can spoil their future, career and golden period of progress.”

    The court added that the foundation of future progress lies in the early days of youth, irrespective of gender. “In (the) present case, the future of the accused, as well as the survivor, has come in the shadow of darkness due to the offence committed by the accused,” the judge said.

    The court, however, decided against maximum punishment for the accused stating that he understood the consequences of his actions. The court added that the girl was liable to compensation under schemes of the District legal Service Authority.

    “Girls and boys of vicinity do play Holi together, talk to each other. This friendliness is common but accused exceed his limit by thrusting himself sexually on the victim. The accused is young boy of 18 years. He is adult has understanding that a friend is not available for sexual intercourse. Friendliness do not mean right to engage in sexual intercourse against the desire of other person, the Court said as reported by Bar and Bench.

    Friendship cannot be misunderstood for love to rape a woman and having a friend of opposite sex does not mean that she is available for satisfying his sexual desire, the Court added.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 2:15 PM IST
