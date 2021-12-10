Goa Election 2022: Congress faces series of resignations on Priyanka Gandhi’s visit

The spate of resignations came after differences emerged in the Congress over the nature of its understanding with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) for the Assembly polls.

In an embarrassment on the day of senior leader Priyanka Gandhi’s visit, the Goa Congress faced a spate of resignations and confusion over alliance with like-minded parties for the upcoming assembly election in the coastal state.

This comes as the opposition party is gearing up for a series of meetings by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take place today. A group of Congress leaders from the Porvorim Assembly constituency tendered their resignations on Friday morning, news agency PTI reported.

The group backed by the Congress claimed that the Congress was not serious about contesting the Assembly elections due in early 2022.

“The Congress party does not seem to be interested in contesting the upcoming Goa elections seriously. It is a non-starter due to the attitude of some of its leaders,” Gupesh Naik, a former zilla panchayat member who led the group from Porvorim, told the media, as reported by PTI.

“Its success is unlikely because of the attitude of some of its leaders. In another blow to the Congress, its senior leader from South Goa, Moreno Rebello, also resigned. Rebelo’s resignation letter claimed he was upset over the party declaring sitting MLA from Curtorim constituency, Alexo Reginaldo Lourenco, as a “candidate” despite “working against the party,” he added.

The spate of resignations came after differences emerged in the Congress over the nature of its understanding with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) for the Assembly polls. Meanwhile, AICC Goa election in-charge P Chidambaram on Thursday said the GFP had only extended support to the Congress and refused to term it as an alliance at this stage.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao has proposed a meeting between GFP chief Vijai Sardesai and Chodankar on Saturday.

Talking to reporters in Panaji, Chidambaram had said, “So far we had one party leader Vijai Sardesai who came to Delhi and said, ‘in order to defeat BJP, my party offers support to the Congress party’. Rahul Gandhi said we accept the support. All other details have to be discussed further,” as reported by PTI.