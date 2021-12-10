  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: Congress faces series of resignations on Priyanka Gandhi’s visit

    The spate of resignations came after differences emerged in the Congress over the nature of its understanding with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) for the Assembly polls.
     

    Goa Election 2022: Congress faces series of resignations on Priyanka Gandhi's visit-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 2:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In an embarrassment on the day of senior leader Priyanka Gandhi’s visit, the Goa Congress faced a spate of resignations and confusion over alliance with like-minded parties for the upcoming assembly election in the coastal state.

    This comes as the opposition party is gearing up for a series of meetings by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take place today. A group of Congress leaders from the Porvorim Assembly constituency tendered their resignations on Friday morning, news agency PTI reported.

    The group backed by the Congress claimed that the Congress was not serious about contesting the Assembly elections due in early 2022.

    “The Congress party does not seem to be interested in contesting the upcoming Goa elections seriously. It is a non-starter due to the attitude of some of its leaders,” Gupesh Naik, a former zilla panchayat member who led the group from Porvorim, told the media, as reported by PTI.

    Also read: Goa Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to begin poll campaign today with special focus on women

    “Its success is unlikely because of the attitude of some of its leaders. In another blow to the Congress, its senior leader from South Goa, Moreno Rebello, also resigned. Rebelo’s resignation letter claimed he was upset over the party declaring sitting MLA from Curtorim constituency, Alexo Reginaldo Lourenco, as a “candidate” despite “working against the party,” he added.

    The spate of resignations came after differences emerged in the Congress over the nature of its understanding with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) for the Assembly polls. Meanwhile, AICC Goa election in-charge P Chidambaram on Thursday said the GFP had only extended support to the Congress and refused to term it as an alliance at this stage.

    On the other hand, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao has proposed a meeting between GFP chief Vijai Sardesai and Chodankar on Saturday.

    Talking to reporters in Panaji, Chidambaram had said, “So far we had one party leader Vijai Sardesai who came to Delhi and said, ‘in order to defeat BJP, my party offers support to the Congress party’. Rahul Gandhi said we accept the support. All other details have to be discussed further,” as reported by PTI. 

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 2:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Brigadier Lidder cremated with full military honours; will go ahead with happy memories, says daughter-dnm

    Brigadier Lidder cremated with full military honours; ‘will go ahead with happy memories’, says daughter

    CDS Bipin Rawat crash Last rites to be performed with full military honours at 2 pm gcw

    CDS Bipin Rawat crash: Last rites to be performed with full military honours at 2 pm

    PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, families pay respect to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, others at Palam Airbase in Delhi-dnm

    PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, families pay respect to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, others at Palam Airbase in Delhi

    Omicron threat: DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international flights till January 31-dnm

    Omicron threat: DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international flights till January 31

    PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, 3 Services chiefs to pay last respect to CDS Bipin Rawat and other Armed Force personnel-dnm

    PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, 3 Services chiefs to pay last respect to CDS Rawat and other Armed Force personnel

    Recent Stories

    CDS Bipin Rawat crash IAF says inquiry to be completed expeditiously, avoid uninformed speculation gcw

    CDS Bipin Rawat crash: IAF says 'inquiry to be completed expeditiously, avoid uninformed speculation'

    Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus have something in common; do you know what is it? Find out here DRB

    Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus have something in common; do you know what is it? Find out here

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test: Joe Root-Dawid Malan's 159-run stand reduces ENG's trail to 58 runs on Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Joe Root-Dawid Malan's 159-run stand reduces England's trail to 58 runs on Day 3

    Happy Birthday Jayaram: 7 unknown facts about Padma Shri actor; from net worth to owning an elephant RCB

    Happy Birthday Jayaram: 7 unknown facts about Padma Shri actor; from net worth to owning an elephant

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Lack of Snicko costs Australia Dawid Malan's wicket on Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Lack of Snicko costs Australia Dawid Malan's wicket on Day 3

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon