    Goa Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to begin poll campaign today with special focus on women

    Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to speak at a public gathering and connect with a few organisations.
     

    Goa Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to begin poll campaign today with special focus on women
    Team Newsable
    Goa, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 9:00 AM IST
    Even though the state party unit is now in upheaval due to scrutiny from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress national secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will start her party's poll campaign for the 2022 Goa Assembly elections in the southern Indian state on Friday. Gandhi is scheduled to speak at a public gathering and connect with a few organisations.

    According to her schedule, she would go to Assolna to lay a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial, Morpirla in Quepem taluka for interaction and lunch with tribal women, and finally to MCC hall in Margao for an engagement and lunch with 'Amchem Mollem' student activists. Gandhi would later speak at the Costa ground in Aquem at a women's gathering called 'Priyadarshani.' She would also meet with office bearers and officials from the state Mahila Congress. A convention of Mormugao Goa Congress workers has also been organised at the Chicalim venue, where the party plans to induct numerous famous activists.

    Also Read | Ahead of Goa polls, TMC nominates former CM Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met Priyanka earlier this week in New Delhi for an hour, and afterwards hinted to a pre-poll pact between the parties in Goa. Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro resigned from the Congress in September to join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. Ravi Naik, a party MLA and another former CM resigned from the state Assembly earlier this week, dealing another blow to the 'great old party' of Indian politics. In October, Rahul Gandhi had also visited Goa to campaign for the elections next year.

    Also Read | Goa Elections 2022: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tries to woo taxi unions ahead of polls

    Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party is on a mission to demolish the Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress in poll-bound Goa, as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal promised yet another incentive to Goans. In a letter to taxi unions, which are an important part of Goa's society due to tourism, Kejriwal stated that if the AAP is elected, he will ensure taxi drivers are properly represented in the new administration.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 9:00 AM IST
