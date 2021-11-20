  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farm Laws Repeal: Congress to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas’ today across India

    According to the party's statement, the win is dedicated to all the Annadatas of our nation in honour of their continuous and passionate battle against the dictatorial government's wrong judgments.

    Farm laws repeal congress to observe kisan vijay diwas today gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 20, 2021, 9:22 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Congress on Saturday will mark 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' across the country in commemoration of the farmers' fight against the repeal of the three Central agricultural laws.
    The grand old party hailed the Modi government's move as a "victory of the farmers." According to the party's statement, the win is dedicated to all the Annadatas of our nation in honour of their continuous and passionate battle against the dictatorial government's wrong judgments. Party workers and leaders will join the farmers in celebrating the "historic triumph," and they will also pay tribute to the families of farmers who died in their communities.

    Congress, which claims that over 700 farmers have died, has announced that it would organise candle marches to pray for the souls of those who have died. This comes after Rahul Gandhi congratulated farmers on their triumph and guaranteed them his party's support in their future efforts in an open letter. Sonia Gandhi, interim head of the Congress, called the farmers' protest a "Gandhian agitation" and said it was the result of the "willpower" and "battle" of 62 crore farmers.

    Farmers have been demonstrating at various locations since November 26, last year, in opposition to the three agricultural regulations adopted. The constitutional requirements for rescinding the legislation will be completed during Parliament's winter session, which begins on November 29.

    Also Read | PM Modi's address to nation | Highlights: Farm law repealed, govt's farmer welfare agenda and more

    In a momentous move, Prime Minister Modi said that the administration has chosen to repeal all three farm rules, which have been a source of contention for over a year. He argued that the three laws were intended to assist farmers but that despite its best efforts, the government was unable to persuade a part of farmers. The three agricultural laws were enacted to empower small farmers. PM Modi announced that they would seek constitutional measures to repeal these agricultural rules during the forthcoming Parliament session.
     

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2021, 9:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Railways to soon restore cooked food services on trains-dnm

    Indian Railways to soon restore cooked food services on trains

    PM Modi formally hands over light combat helicopter to IAF chief VR Chaudhari-dnm

    PM Modi formally hands over light combat helicopter to IAF chief VR Chaudhari

    Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi moves Bombay HC in ED's fugitive proceedings-dnm

    Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi moves Bombay HC in ED's fugitive proceedings

    India Covishield and Covaxin get recognition in 110 countries-dnm

    India's Covishield and Covaxin get recognition in 110 countries

    Mundra port: Adani Group reveals details on seizure of hazardous cargo containers; lauds agencies' diligence-dnm

    Mundra port: Adani Group reveals details on seizure of hazardous cargo containers; lauds agencies' diligence

    Recent Stories

    IMD predicts heavy shower till Nov 23 in Tamil Nadu other southern states Sabarimala pilgrimage halted gcw

    IMD predicts heavy shower till Nov 23 in Tamil Nadu, other southern states; Sabarimala pilgrimage halted

    Delhi overall AQI still remains in very poor category govt orders colour-coded sticker for vehicles gcw

    Delhi's overall AQI still remains in 'very poor' category, state govt orders colour-coded sticker for vehicles

    US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes first woman to get presidential powers briefly gcw

    US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes first woman to get presidential powers briefly

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Records galore as India seals series win, thanks to Rohit-Rahul show-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Records galore as India seals series win, thanks to Rohit-Rahul show

    Happy birthday Tusshar Kapoor: Here's what the actor had said once about his marriage plans

    Happy birthday Tusshar Kapoor: Here's what the actor had said once about his marriage plans

    Recent Videos

    The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)-ayh

    The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets-ycb

    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets

    Video Icon
    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut-dnm

    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut

    Video Icon
    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)-ayh

    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'-ycb

    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'

    Video Icon