Farm Laws Repeal: Congress to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas’ today across India

The Congress on Saturday will mark 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' across the country in commemoration of the farmers' fight against the repeal of the three Central agricultural laws.

The grand old party hailed the Modi government's move as a "victory of the farmers." According to the party's statement, the win is dedicated to all the Annadatas of our nation in honour of their continuous and passionate battle against the dictatorial government's wrong judgments. Party workers and leaders will join the farmers in celebrating the "historic triumph," and they will also pay tribute to the families of farmers who died in their communities.

Congress, which claims that over 700 farmers have died, has announced that it would organise candle marches to pray for the souls of those who have died. This comes after Rahul Gandhi congratulated farmers on their triumph and guaranteed them his party's support in their future efforts in an open letter. Sonia Gandhi, interim head of the Congress, called the farmers' protest a "Gandhian agitation" and said it was the result of the "willpower" and "battle" of 62 crore farmers.

Farmers have been demonstrating at various locations since November 26, last year, in opposition to the three agricultural regulations adopted. The constitutional requirements for rescinding the legislation will be completed during Parliament's winter session, which begins on November 29.

In a momentous move, Prime Minister Modi said that the administration has chosen to repeal all three farm rules, which have been a source of contention for over a year. He argued that the three laws were intended to assist farmers but that despite its best efforts, the government was unable to persuade a part of farmers. The three agricultural laws were enacted to empower small farmers. PM Modi announced that they would seek constitutional measures to repeal these agricultural rules during the forthcoming Parliament session.

