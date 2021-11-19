  • Facebook
    Government has decided to repeal all three farm laws, announces PM Modi

    Following his speech to the nation, PM Modi will go to the Uttar Pradesh districts of Mahoba and Jhansi, where he will launch several development projects totalling more than Rs 6250 crore. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 9:18 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday before starting his three-day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate and launch infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 6,000 crore. 

     

    In his address to the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated everybody on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. He expressed his delight that the Kartarpir Corridor had reopened after a 1.5-year hiatus. On occasion, Modi added Guru Nanak had said, 'Vich Duniya Sev Kamaiye, Taan Dargah Baisan Paiyeea,' which means that only by taking the path of service to the nation can life turn out well. Our government has been working on that path to make the lives of people easy, he added.

     

    Modi said when he became prime minister in 2014, the government prioritised farmers' welfare and development. He said he had witnessed struggles for farmers very closely, which is why Krishi Vikas yojana was given so much importance. Eighty per cent of farmers in India have less than two hectares of land, and a piece of land is the source of livelihood for them, he added.

     

     

    Following his speech to the nation, PM Modi will go to the Uttar Pradesh districts of Mahoba and Jhansi, where he will launch several development projects totalling more than Rs 6250 crore. According to the PMO, PM Modi will visit Mahoba at approximately 2.45 pm. and inaugurate numerous projects totalling Rs 3250 crore targeted at addressing water scarcity difficulties for farmers in the region.

     

     

     

