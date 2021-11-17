  • Facebook
    Democracy ingrained in our nature and part of life: PM Modi at 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference

    The Prime Minister also pushed the idea of having a separate time for quality and healthy debates in legislatures which should be serious, dignified and devoid of political potshots at others. In a way, it should be a "healthy time" for House, he said.
     

    Democracy ingrained in our nature and part of life: PM Modi at 82nd All India Presiding Officers Conference
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 3:29 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference via video conferencing and said that democracy is not just a system for India. “Democracy is not just a system for India. Democracy is ingrained in our nature and part of life in India.”  Stressed that the next 25 years are very important for India. In this, he urged the parliamentarians to realize only one mantra – “duty, duty, duty.”

    Emphasising the need for everyone from parliamentarians to the common man to give primacy to their duties, PM Modi said this is the mantra to speed up India's development by many times from the pace it has grown since Independence.

    “We have to take the country to new heights in the coming years. These resolutions will be fulfilled only by 'Sabka Prayas' (everyone's effort). And in democracy and the federal system of India, when we talk about 'Sabka Prayas' then the states play a key role.” He added, “Be it the solution to long-pending issues of Northeast or completion of big development projects halted for decades - there are numerous works like these that have been completed by the nation in the last few years. The biggest example is the nation's fight against Covid.”

    With Parliament often witnessing disruptions over a variety of issues, Modi said conduct of lawmakers should be in line with Indian values. pitching for policies and laws to strengthen the sentiment of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, he said that traditions and systems of the Houses of our legislatures should be inherently Indian.

    The Prime Minister also pushed the idea of having a separate time for quality and healthy debates in legislatures which should be serious, dignified and devoid of political potshots at others. In a way, it should be a "healthy time" for House, he said.

    Noting down the achievement of administering over 1 billion Covid vaccine doses, PM Modi said that the nation fought this big battle in unity by bringing all the states together, this is historic in itself. “Today India has crossed the milestone of 110 crore vaccine doses. Something that seemed impossible once, is now becoming possible,” he said.

