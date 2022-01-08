  • Facebook
    Delhi Police lodges FIR against viral morphed video of Cabinet meeting

    Delhi Police IFSO DCP KPS Malhotra said that the video was fact-checked by the PIB and it was found that the video was morphed and there was a voiceover.

    Delhi Police lodges FIR against viral morphed video of Cabinet meeting
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
    New Delhi: The Delhi Police newly created wing Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) on Friday evening filed an First Information Report (FIR) against a fabricated video that went viral on social media, claiming the Cabinet Committee on Security has been planning to remove Sikhs from the Indian Army.

    IFSO DCP KPS Malhotra said that his unit noticed two tweets going viral on social media in which it is said that the government is planning to take action against the Sikh soldiers in the force.

    He said that the video was fact-checked by the PIB and it was found that the video was morphed and there was a voice over.

    Malhotra also said that the video was of the day CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu, the top level meeting was held. In the viral video, the voice over was amalgamated.

    “In this regard taking into consideration the possibility of this particular act being malicious in nature and trying to create a disharmony among various religions, we have registered a case and taken up the investigation,” the IFSO DCP said.

    The Delhi Police registered the case under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code.

    The video is said to be Pakistan-sponsored hate propaganda to defame the community and country.

    The clip showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among others.

    The PIB Fact-Check has also debunked the claims made in the video. "No such discussion or meeting has taken place," the PIB said.

    On December 21, the government had banned 20 Youtube channels and websites which were running a concerted campaign of propaganda and disinformation against India.

