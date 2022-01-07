Fake News: Pakistani-propaganda on Twitter exposed; sliced and diced clip of CCS meeting planted

Pakistan-sponsored hate propaganda found its way to social media once again on Friday when a purported sliced and diced clip of a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was widely circulated on the micro-blogging platform. The video, which originated from a bot account, shows the Cabinet Committee on Security deliberating on the subject of removal of the Sikhs from the Indian Army.

The clip shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A Twitter account, which originally shared the video, claimed that Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur making a presentation seeking the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army. However, the fact remains that Thakur is not a member of the Cabinet Committee meeting on Security. But the voice on the video is heard saying, "Every single Punjabi ko nikaal do. Ek baar ye Punjabi nikal jaye na toh it will come to light how effective they actually were. Saare Generals, saare soldiers. Top-level se bottom tak har ek Punjabi ko nikaal do purey Army, national and defence infrastructure se (Remove every single Punjabi. Once you remove these Punjabis, you would see how effective they actually were. All Generals, all soldiers. Remove every Punjabi from the top of the hierarchy to each one of them in the Army, national and defence infrastructure)."

The voice on the video has clearly been superimposed on the video, the latest in a series of typically-shoddy work normally orchestrated across the border by agencies backed by Pakistan's espionage agency Inter-Services Intelligence. A past example of Pakistan's slicing and dicing handiwork is the fake confession video of Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav who is, to date, languishing in a Pakistani jail.

Reacting to the fake video doing the round, the Narendra Modi government put out a clarification stating that no such discussion or meeting has taken place. In fact, the original video dates from December 8, 2021, when the CCS was convened in the aftermath of the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

Also Read: Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action

Also Read: Frustrated by poor Chinese weapons, Pakistan mulls asking United States for V-BAT 128 UAS