    Delhi HC to hear plea seeking to prohibit circulation, sale, purchase of Salman Khurshid’s book on Nov 24

    On Tuesday, Advocate Vineet Jindal, confirmed that the court communicated to him that the plea filed by him has been scheduled for the hearing.

    Delhi HC to hear plea seeking to prohibit circulation, sale, purchase of Salman Khurshid's book on Nov 24
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 8:05 PM IST
    The Delhi High Court will hear a plea seeking direction to stop the circulation, sale, purchase, and publication of former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s book ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya’ on November 24, ANI reported.

    On Tuesday, Advocate Vineet Jindal, confirmed that the court communicated to him that the plea filed by him has been scheduled for the hearing. Petitioner Vineet Jindal through Advocate Raj Kishor Chaudhary had recently approached Delhi High Court to ban Salman Khurished’s book over his comparison of Hindutva to ISIS (Islamic State) and Boko Haram. The petitioner has also sought not to publish the book in any form-- either printed or electronic.

    The petitioner has approached the Delhi High Court under Article 226 of the constitution of India praying inter-alia for “an appropriate writ, order, or direction in the nature of mandamus directing the respondents to stop the circulation, sale, purchase, and publication of the book namely ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya’ and published in any form, i.e., either printed or electronic as it violates the fundamental right guaranteed under article 19 and 21 of the constitution of India,” ANI report stated.

    Khurshid stroked a controversy for “defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times.” Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explores the apex court's landmark judgment on the Ayodhya dispute.

