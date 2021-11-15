Delhi govt to submit lockdown proposal to SC today on tackle air pollution

There has been a noticeable improvement in Delhi's air quality. It was, however, in the "extremely poor" category. Simultaneously, Gopal Rai, the city's Environment Minister, said that his administration would file a lockup plan to the Supreme Court on Monday to cut pollution even more. On Sunday, the national capital had a 24-hour average air quality index of 330, down from 437, as pollution from field fires in Haryana and Punjab decreased dramatically. On Friday, the AQI was 471, the highest of the season.

According to the India Meteorological Department, visibility levels at Indira Gandhi International Airport varied from 1,500 to 2,200 metres and at Safdarjung Airport from 1,000 to 1,500 metres. For Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that the city administration would file to the Supreme Court a petition on imposing a lockdown and its protocols.

The Supreme Court declared the spike in pollution levels an "emergency" on Saturday and considered imposing a lockdown on the nation's capital.

The Delhi government has already stated that physical lessons in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions would be closed for a week beginning Monday in places where examinations are being held. Except for those involved in critical services, all government offices, agencies, and autonomous organisations have been mandated to allow workers to work from home. Construction and demolition are prohibited in the capital until November 17.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has requested Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to consider imposing similar restrictions to control rising levels of air pollution. According to SAFAR, assuming the percentage of stubble burning does not grow, air quality in Delhi may improve somewhat over the following two days due to constraints on anthropogenic activity. Because of the calm wind conditions, the air quality is expected to degrade during the night of November 16. According to the agency, it is predicted to be in the top end of the terrible category on November 17.

