    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to convene high-level meeting to examine pollution-reduction measures

     Neighbouring Faridabad (347), Ghaziabad (344), Greater Noida (322), Gurgaon (345), and Noida (356) also had 'very poor' air quality.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 9:04 AM IST
    Delhi's air quality remained in the extremely bad category on Monday, with an overall AQI of 357, as per SAFAR. On Sunday, the city's air quality was exceedingly poor, with an AQI of 382 at 9 am. Neighbouring Faridabad (347), Ghaziabad (344), Greater Noida (322), Gurgaon (345), and Noida (356) also had 'very poor' air quality. Today, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will convene a high-level conference to examine pollution-reduction measures implemented in the national capital.

    The Delhi government extended the prohibition on vehicles transporting non-essential commodities into the city and working from home for its workers till November 26 to battle air pollution and reduce its health consequences. According to a senior official, schools and colleges will stay closed until the Commission issues additional instructions for Air Quality Management. According to a top central government source, the CAQM will convene a review meeting on November 23.

    According to the order, given the terrible air quality forecast and the fact that vehicular pollution causes widespread air pollution and releases dangerous air pollutants, it is believed that there is a need for further extension of the limitations on vehicular movement in Delhi. It further stated that truck entrance into Delhi had been prohibited, except trucks transporting vital supplies, till November 26, subject to further consideration for an extension of this date. It further said that all offices of the GNCT of Delhi, autonomous bodies and corporations would be closed till November 26, except those involved in critical and emergency services.

    Also Read | Delhi's overall AQI still remains in 'very poor' category, state govt orders colour-coded sticker for vehicles

    Following the CAQM's instructions, the Delhi government issued several directives on Wednesday, including a ban on vehicles carrying non-essential products entering the city and the shutdown of schools and institutions till further orders.

