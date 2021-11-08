  • Facebook
    Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia assures Chhatt Puja celebrations with full fervour, 800 ghats ready

    Celebrated after Diwali, Chhath Puja involves the offering of "Arghya" by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 7:37 PM IST
    The Delhi government on Monday announced that ‘Chhat Puja’ will be celebrated with full fervour across the city and arrangements have been made at 800 ghats for Chhath Puja celebrations. However, the government asked people to abide by Covid protocols while they celebrate the festival.

    “Chhath Puja will be celebrated with full fervour across the city. Arrangements have been made at 800 ghats but people should ensure to abide by Covid protocols while they celebrate the festival,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    "Till 2015, there used to be only 80 ghats for Chhath Puja and they were not for common people but were run by committees comprising BJP and Congress workers. But after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, we made sure that people, at the mohalla level, could form committees and prepare ghats with the help of the government," Sisodia said at a press conference.

    Also read: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari takes boat ride in toxic foam-covered Yamuna, slams Delhi government

    "While celebrating the festival, please follow all the precautions. Covid-19 is still there. Celebrate the festival but please be careful," the minister said.

    Celebrated after Diwali, Chhath Puja involves the offering of "Arghya" by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water. However, some experts believe that water could lead to the spread of the coronavirus infection when a large number of people celebrate Chhath.

    This development comes as the authorities undertake last-minute preparations with the commencement of the four-day festival.

    According to a report, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the BJP was playing "dirty politics" over Chhath Puja and insulting 'Purvanchalis'. “If they (BJP) continue playing dirty politics over Chhath Puja, Purvanchalvasi (People who hail from Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh) will not forgive them,” AAP legislator Sanjeev Jha said at a press conference at the party headquarters.

