    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari takes boat ride in toxic foam-covered Yamuna, slams Delhi government

    On Monday morning devotees took a dip in the Yamuna river that had a thick layer of toxic foam near Kalindi Kunj on the first day of Chhath Puja.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 3:20 PM IST
    Amid rising pollution levels in the national capital and adjoining areas, a thick layer of toxic foam floats on the surface of the Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj. A rise in the level of ammonia in the Yamuna to 3 ppm (parts per million) has affected water production in parts of the national capital.

    Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari rode a boat in toxic foam-covered Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj. The DDMA has allowed Chhath Puja on designated sites and not on Yamuna ghat. Tiwari said, “Delhi govt bans people from coming to ghats but makes false claims of cleaning it. SC should take suo motu cognisance.”

    Speaking to ANI in this matter, Tiwari said, “You can see that we are riding on the foam. The DDMA has allowed Chhath Puja on designated sites and not on Yamuna ghat.” “The Delhi government is not bothered about this development. Delhi government bans people from coming to ghats but makes false claims of cleaning it. The Supreme Court should take a suo -motu cognisance on this matter.”

    Meanwhile, on Monday morning devotees took a dip in the Yamuna river that had a thick layer of toxic foam near Kalindi Kunj on the first day of Chhath Puja. The people expressed their disappointment with the quality of water in the river.

    Delhi’s air quality index has been reeling under ‘severe’ category and a survey conducted by a community social media platform has found that four in five families in the region have someone facing one or more ailments due to contaminated air.

    Also read: Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in ‘severe’ category

    The survey conducted by LocalCircles also said that 91 per cent of Delhi residents believe authorities were completely or partially ineffective in enforcing the ban on transportation, distribution and sale of crackers this Diwali, PTI reported.

    More than 34,000 responses were received from residents of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad for the survey, a statement said. Out of the respondents, 66 per cent were men and 34 per cent women, it said. In the survey, the respondents were asked the kind of ailments faced by them since the last week as the Delhi-NCR's air quality turned severe. 

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 3:20 PM IST
