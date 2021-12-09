  • Facebook
    Chaos at Delhi court: Suspected tiffin bomb goes off; explosive material found, 7 fire tenders on spot

    One person has been injured in the explosion incident at the district court in northwest Delhi's Rohini, police sources said, adding that cops recovered explosive material and a tiffin.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 2:09 PM IST
    A suspected tiffin bomb went off inside the Rohini court premises in the national capital New Delhi on Thursday. One person was injured in the explosion which happened while the court proceedings were underway.

    According to the latest developments, the Delhi Police said that the spot of the minor, low-intensity Rohini Court explosion, which happened in a laptop bag at around 10.30 am, has been cordoned off. The forensic and National Security Guard (NSG) teams are inspecting the spot. The Fire Department has rushed at least seven fire tenders to the spot.

    “The suspicious explosion at the Rohini Court today happened in a laptop bag, while a court proceeding was underway. One injured person has been admitted to a hospital,” police officer Pranav Tayal said was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

    Today's incident at the Rohini court comes even as the incident of three gangsters killed in a dramatic shootout that stunned the nation is still fresh in the minds of people. Jitender Gogi, a notorious gangster involved in over 30 criminal cases and in Tihar jail since last year, was among those who were killed.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 2:27 PM IST
