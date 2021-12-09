  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farmers call off protests; ‘may resume agitation if government doesn't fulfill promises’

    The next meeting of the United Kisan Morcha will be held in Delhi on January 15, 2022, to monitor and review whether the government has kept its promises.
     

    Farmers call off protests; may resume agitation if government doesn't fulfill promises, farmers' protest-dnm
    Author
    Deevika N
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 3:33 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After a long wait of over a year, the farmers protesting at Delhi's borders have called off their agitation on Thursday. They will now begin heading back home and vacate the borders by December 11. The decision was taken after a meeting of the SKM at Singhu border to take a final call to end the year-long agitation.

    Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said the protesting farmers at the borders of the national capital have decided to suspend their agitation. They will vacate the protest sites on December 11, 2021. However, the fight for farmers' rights will continue. “Farmers have decided to suspend this agitation for now, but the movement will not end. The fight for rights will continue,” Rajewal said.

    Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said, “The Samyukta Kisan Morcha-led farmers’ agitation is being suspended because the Centre has agreed to our demands.” He added that the agitation could be resumed if the Centre "backtracks from its promises”. “SKM will hold monthly review meetings and act accordingly,” he said.

    “If government doesn't fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation,” said farm leaders.

    The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that it has accepted the government's proposal and has called off its agitation. Farmers will return home on the 380th day of their protest, after holding a grand celebration on Saturday, December 11.

    Farmers will visit Golden Temple of Amritsar on December 13. The next meeting of the United Kisan Morcha will be held in Delhi on January 15, 2022, to monitor and review whether the government has kept its promises or not with regard to the withdrawal of police cases against protestors and compensation for the kin of those who died, as well as the progress on the committee to ensure MSP is given to all farmers.

    The farmers' year-long agitation began in 2020 against the three contentious farm laws for agricultural reform. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh reached Delhi borders and set up camp there in November last year.

    Last month, PM Modi announced that the Centre had decided to repeal the three laws. They were, accordingly, withdrawn by both Houses of Parliament during the Winter Session.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 3:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi court: Low-intensity blast at Rohini court; explosive material found, 7 fire tenders on spot-dnm

    Chaos at Delhi court: Suspected tiffin bomb goes off; explosive material found, 7 fire tenders on spot

    Bhima Koregaon case: Lawyer-Activist Sudha Bharadwaj walks out of jail after spending 3 years behind bars-dnm

    Bhima Koregaon case: Lawyer-Activist Sudha Bharadwaj walks out of jail after spending 3 years behind bars

    Bipin Rawat demise: Frontrunners to fill in the big boots; Gen Mukund Naravane favourite for CDS post-dnm

    Bipin Rawat demise: Frontrunners to fill in the big boots; Gen Mukund Naravane favourite for CDS post

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash Deceased IAF junior officer pradeep arakkal played key role in Kerala 2018 floods

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Deceased IAF junior officer played key role in Kerala 2018 floods

    CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefs Parliament gcw

    CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefs Parliament

    Recent Stories

    Maruti Suzuki achieves new milestone as Baleno crosses 10 lakh units in India gcw

    Maruti Suzuki achieves new milestone as Baleno sold over 10 lakh units in India

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy avatar in Allu Arjun's Pushpa goes viral RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy avatar in Allu Arjun's Pushpa goes viral

    China sternly warns four nations diplomatically boycotting Olympics, says pay the price-dnm

    China sternly warns four nations diplomatically boycotting Olympics, says ‘pay the price’

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test report: Travis Head's century stamps Aussie domination on Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Travis Head's century stamps Aussie domination on Day 2

    Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's cousin brother slams designer Faizan Ansari's claims of fraud and bullying SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's cousin brother slams designer Faizan Ansari's claims of fraud and bullying

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon
    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Video Icon
    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon