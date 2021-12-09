Farmers call off protests; ‘may resume agitation if government doesn't fulfill promises’

The next meeting of the United Kisan Morcha will be held in Delhi on January 15, 2022, to monitor and review whether the government has kept its promises.

After a long wait of over a year, the farmers protesting at Delhi's borders have called off their agitation on Thursday. They will now begin heading back home and vacate the borders by December 11. The decision was taken after a meeting of the SKM at Singhu border to take a final call to end the year-long agitation.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said the protesting farmers at the borders of the national capital have decided to suspend their agitation. They will vacate the protest sites on December 11, 2021. However, the fight for farmers' rights will continue. “Farmers have decided to suspend this agitation for now, but the movement will not end. The fight for rights will continue,” Rajewal said.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said, “The Samyukta Kisan Morcha-led farmers’ agitation is being suspended because the Centre has agreed to our demands.” He added that the agitation could be resumed if the Centre "backtracks from its promises”. “SKM will hold monthly review meetings and act accordingly,” he said.

“If government doesn't fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation,” said farm leaders.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that it has accepted the government's proposal and has called off its agitation. Farmers will return home on the 380th day of their protest, after holding a grand celebration on Saturday, December 11.

Farmers will visit Golden Temple of Amritsar on December 13. The next meeting of the United Kisan Morcha will be held in Delhi on January 15, 2022, to monitor and review whether the government has kept its promises or not with regard to the withdrawal of police cases against protestors and compensation for the kin of those who died, as well as the progress on the committee to ensure MSP is given to all farmers.

The farmers' year-long agitation began in 2020 against the three contentious farm laws for agricultural reform. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh reached Delhi borders and set up camp there in November last year.

Last month, PM Modi announced that the Centre had decided to repeal the three laws. They were, accordingly, withdrawn by both Houses of Parliament during the Winter Session.