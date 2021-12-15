  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cryptocurrency regulation: Govt unlikely to table Bill in Winter Session?

    The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, was scheduled for debate and passage during the Parliament's Budget session earlier this year.

    Cryptocurrency regulation Govt unlikely to table Bill in Winter Session gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 3:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which the government identified as one of the agenda items for the Parliament's Winter Session, may not be introduced in the current session, providing some relief to crypto trading platforms and investors. According to the reports, the administration is considering adjustments to the basis of the proposed law, which means it may not be submitted during the Winter Session. Some of the concerns raised by the law require greater public debate and feedback. These include incorporating the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) into the present framework or the RBI Act. According to reports, the Centre wants India's crypto rules to be consistent with the global framework.

    According to the report, which cited an anonymous government official, the administration thought that any law governing cryptocurrencies needed to be in tune with a global framework still emerging following discussions at the highest levels. The source went on to say that it could be preferable to wait and see how the situation develops worldwide.

    At the Democracy Summit sponsored by US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged coordinated efforts to establish social media standards and cryptocurrencies to ensure they are used to "empower democracy rather than harm it." 

    The official went on to say that any possible cryptocurrency structure should be developed after engaging with all stakeholders, even though there is a developing worldwide agreement on the subject.

    Also Read | Cryptocurrency bill banning crypto payments can send you to jail: Report

    The administration is also debating whether the draught framework of the crypto law should take precedence over the CBDC. The new digital money may also be managed under the RBI Act, according to the government. The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, was scheduled for debate and passage during the Parliament's Budget session earlier this year. Still, the administration chose to revise it before putting it on hold.

    The Bill aims to reduce financial stability risk by appropriately separating the official banking system from digital assets. It also recommended punishment for infractions committed by both people and business entities. Offences against the law will not be bailable and might result in a one and a half year prison sentence and a fine of up to Rs 50 crore. The Bill also recommends banning all private cryptocurrencies in India and making regulation easier.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 3:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: BJP massive show-of-strength as 12 CMs visit Ayodhya, offer prayers to Lord Ram-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s massive show-of-strength as 12 CMs visit Ayodhya, offer prayers to Lord Ram

    Farmers celebrate as last batch leave Ghazipur protest site at Delhi-UP border-dnm

    Farmers celebrate as last batch leave Ghazipur protest site at Delhi-UP border

    CDS Helicopter Crash Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

    CDS Helicopter Crash: Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Political chaos after SIT revelation, Rahul Gandhi demands Ajay Mishra's resignation-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Political chaos after SIT revelation, Rahul Gandhi demands Ajay Mishra's resignation

    Trouble mounting for ex-AIADMK minister P Thangamani as DVAC raids his residence, office; searches 60 places-dnm

    Trouble mounting for ex-AIADMK minister P Thangamani as DVAC raids his residence, office; searches 60 places

    Recent Stories

    Delhi nursery admission 2022-2023 registration begins; Here are all details about it

    Delhi nursery admission 2022-2023 registration begins; Here are all details about it

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Adelaide Test (D/N): James Anderson replaces Mark Wood, Jack Leach retains his place-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): James Anderson replaces Mark Wood, Jack Leach retains his place

    All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli? 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    Salman Khan's 10-year-old nephew Yohan tested Covid-19 positive drb

    Salman Khan's 10-year-old nephew Yohan tested Covid-19 positive

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay High Court allows bail condition modification; no oppose from NCB drb

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay High Court allows bail condition modification; no oppose from NCB

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon
    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Video Icon