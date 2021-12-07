  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cryptocurrency bill banning crypto payments can send you to jail: Report

    According to the summary of the bill, the government is planning a “general prohibition on all activities by any individual on mining, generating, holding, selling, (or) dealing” in digital currencies as a “medium of exchange, store of value and a unit of account”.

    Cryptocurrency bill banning crypto payments can send you to jail: Report-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 9:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Mumbai: According to a source and a summary of the Cryptocurrency bill seen by Reuters, proposed legislation that would ban the use of cryptocurrencies as a method of payment in India also seeks to make those who infringe the law subject to arrest without a warrant and being held without bail.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has previously indicated that it plans to ban most cryptocurrencies - a move which follows measures by China this September that intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrencies, the report stated.

    According to the summary of the bill, the government is planning a “general prohibition on all activities by any individual on mining, generating, holding, selling, (or) dealing” in digital currencies as a “medium of exchange, store of value and a unit of account”.

    Flouting any of these rules would also be “cognizable” which means an arrest without a warrant is possible, and “non bailable,” it said.

    The Reuters source, who has direct knowledge of the matter, was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. The finance ministry did not respond to an email seeking comment.

    Although the government has previously said it aims to promote blockchain technology, the proposed law will also deal a blow to its use as well as to the non-fungible token market in India, lawyers said.

    “If no payments are allowed at all and an exception is not made for transaction fee then it will also effectively stop blockchain development and NFT,” said Anirudh Rastogi, founder of law firm Ikigai Law.

    The government’s plans to crack down heavily on cryptocurrency trading sparked a frenzy in the market and several investors exited with significant losses.

    Lured by a barrage of advertisements and rising prices for cryptocurrencies, the number of investors in crypto assets has surged in India.

    While no official data is available, industry estimates suggest there are some 15 million to 20 million crypto investors in the country, with total crypto holdings of roughly Rs 45,000 crore ($6 billion).

    The government now plans to also come down heavily on advertisements that seek to woo new investors, according to the draft summary of the bill and the source.

    Self-custodial wallets that allow people to store digital currencies outside exchanges are also likely to be banned, the source added.

    The tough new regulations stem from the central bank's grave concerns about digital currencies and aim to put in safeguards to ring-fence the traditional financial sector from cryptocurrencies, the draft summary of the bill said.

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will be the regulator for crypto assets, the draft summary also said.

    (With inputs from agency) 

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 9:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru doctor who recovered from Omicron variant, tests COVID positive again-dnm

    Bengaluru doctor who recovered from Omicron variant, tests COVID positive again

    Farmers protest: Centre to withdraw cases against protesters; Unions demand written assurance-dnm

    Farmers’ protest: Centre to withdraw cases against protesters; Unions demand written assurance

    UP Election 2022: BSP expels Gorakhpur MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, 2 others amidst buzz of them jumping to SP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BSP expels Gorakhpur MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, 2 others amidst buzz of them jumping to SP

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi says people with red caps power hungry, talks about double engine govts in Gorakhpur-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi says people with red caps power hungry, talks about double engine govts in Gorakhpur

    Nagaland and Meghalaya want 'draconian' AFSPA repealed; here is why

    Nagaland and Meghalaya want 'draconian' AFSPA repealed; here is why

    Recent Stories

    Caught on cam: High-end car rams into series of vehicles; ends 1 life, injures 7 in Bengaluru (WATCH)-dnm

    Caught on cam: High-end car rams into series of vehicles; ends 1 life, injures 7 in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Kangana Ranaut's Tejas has got a release date, check it out SCJ

    Kangana Ranaut's Tejas has got a release date, check it out

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina kaif wedding: Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty to miss the wedding for THIS reason drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty to miss the wedding for THIS reason

    Esteemed Indian-Americans in NASA that every Indian should know about, Dr Anil Menon latest entrant-dnm

    Indian Americans in NASA every Indian is proud of; Dr Anil Menon is the latest in the list

    Alia Bhatt, Khushi Kapoor and more spot trendy looks [PHOTOS] scj

    Alia Bhatt, Khushi Kapoor and more spot trendy looks [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Video Icon
    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Video Icon
    India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb

    India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz on SC East Bengal vs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: We have any excuses, we have to improve - Antonio Lopez Habas on ATK Mohun Bagan's loss vs Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: "We don’t have any excuses, we have to improve" - Antonio Lopez Habas

    Video Icon