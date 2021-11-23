  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cryptocurrency Bill, 25 others to be introduced in Parliament's Winter session

    The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, is one of 26 bills that have been proposed. 

    Cryptocurrency Bill 25 others to be introduced in Parliament Winter session gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 7:56 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    During the winter session, which begins on November 29, a bill to regulate cryptocurrencies will be submitted in Parliament. The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, is one of 26 bills that have been proposed. This comes only a week after the first-ever Parliamentary panel debate on the broad outlines of bitcoin financing, when it was agreed that cryptocurrency cannot be halted but must be controlled.

    The bill aims to establish a framework that would facilitate the formation of the Reserve Bank of India's official digital currency. It also intends to outlaw all private cryptocurrencies in India; however, it makes specific exclusions to encourage the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its applications. The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, will also be introduced, with the goal of "regarding the sale of two public sector banks."

    Also Read | Is Dogecoin the most Googled cryptocurrency in United States? Check out what survey revealed

    Meanwhile, concerns have been expressed by the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India concerning the unregulated expansion of cryptocurrencies in India, with vulnerable ordinary investors in mind. The Winter Session will discuss cryptocurrency and digital currency regulatory bills, banking amendment bills, agriculture law repeal, and IBC amendment bills, according to the legislative agenda for the forthcoming session announced on Tuesday.

    Also Read | India likely to bar cryptocurrencies for transactions, allow them to be held as assets: Report

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 8:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from emergency stockpile gcw

    India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its emergency stockpile in tandem with US, other nations

    PM Modi and Amit Shah dial Karnataka CM Bommai, take stock of Bengaluru rain damages-ycb

    PM Modi and Amit Shah dial Karnataka CM Bommai, take stock of Bengaluru rain damages

    BJP lambasts Congress as Manish Tewari book questions UPA over 26/11 attacks response-dnm

    BJP lambasts Congress as Manish Tewari’s book questions UPA over 26/11 attacks response

    RSS worker's killing: CPI-M and PFI have secret understanding, claims BJP

    RSS worker's killing: CPI-M and PFI have secret understanding, claims BJP

    Supreme Court appointed panel member appeals to top court to make their farm laws report public-dnm

    Supreme Court appointed panel member appeals to top court to make their farm laws report public

    Recent Stories

    Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shares a steamy kiss with Mrunal Thakur drb

    Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shares a steamy kiss with Mrunal Thakur

    India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from emergency stockpile gcw

    India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its emergency stockpile in tandem with US, other nations

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Jayant Singh tweet photo is SP RLD alliance sealed gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Singh tweet photo; is SP-RLD alliance sealed?

    Is Priyanka Chopra expecting read details inside to know what the actor has to say drb

    Is Priyanka Chopra ‘expecting’? Read details inside to know what the actor has to say

    Govt to launch 180 Bharat Gaurav trains to stimulate tourism industry Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gcw

    Govt to launch 180 'Bharat Gaurav' trains to stimulate tourism industry: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away-ycb

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs FCG, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Video Icon