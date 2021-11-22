  • Facebook
    Is Dogecoin the most Googled cryptocurrency in United States? Check out what survey revealed

    Based on searches, the survey was conducted throughout the United States to determine which cryptocurrency individuals in each state wish to invest in.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 3:45 PM IST
    According to a Google Trends investigation, Dogecoin, the controversial cryptocurrency formerly promoted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has emerged as the most Googled cryptocurrency in the United States. According to the survey performed by a financial research business called The Advisor Coach, Dogecoin has the most interest in investing in cryptocurrency, with a total of 23 states interested, including Illinois, Florida, Hawaii, and New Jersey. Based on searches, the survey was conducted throughout the United States to determine which cryptocurrency individuals in each state wish to invest in.

    According to The Advisor Coach's report, Dogecoin got an average of 7 million searches in October 2021. The resarch said it is greater than the total interest in Bitcoin and Ether. 
    According to the Advisor Coach study, this popularity is due in part to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's many endorsements of Dogecoin. It added that the increase in interest might be ascribed in part to Elon Musk's backing, who said earlier this year that Tesla would accept dogecoin as a means of payment. Bitcoin was the second most popular cryptocurrency, with ten states interested in investing in it more than any other coin. Connecticut, Alaska, Mississippi, and New Hampshire were among the states affected.

    Also Read | India likely to bar cryptocurrencies for transactions, allow them to be held as assets: Report

    Only eight states, including Louisiana, Georgia, Ohio, and Virginia, wished to invest in Ether more than any other cryptocurrency. Shiba Inu (SHIB) - a meme coin whose value has risen 14,00,000 per cent since its introduction roughly 15 months ago - was the fourth most popular cryptocurrency, with seven states interested in investing, including California, New York, Texas, and Nevada. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin are both "meme coins" whose value has skyrocketed to the point that they are among the top ten cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalisation.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 3:45 PM IST
