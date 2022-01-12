Congress may abandon Padayatra; Karnataka HC roasts BJP government over not allowing it amid Covid surge

Many senior Congress leaders are now beginning to realise that the party could end up being seen as a virus 'superspreader' if the Mekedatu Padayatra continues.

Four days after setting out on its Padayatra in brazen violation of a statewide Covid-19 curfew, the Congress seems to be finally realising that the protest march will cause more harm to its image than good. According to sources, the Congress is all set to abandon its Mekedatu Padayatra much before it reaches state capital Bengaluru.

According to reports, many leaders are said to have expressed concerns after the spike in Covid cases in Karnataka. It is said that many senior leaders have concluded that the party will end up taking the blame as a 'superspreader'.

On the first day of Padayatra on January 9, Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was down with fever and pulled out. Although he claims he is now fit and returned to Padayatra, he has not undergone any tests yet. On Tuesday, ex-minister HM Revanna and MLC CM Ibrahim who took part in the padayatra tested positive and are now out of the padayatra. Two days ago, DK Shivakumar arrogantly refused to get his swab test despite CM Bommai sending District Health Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner personally to check on him.

The Congress has come under intense fire from all quarters over its insensitiveness amidst a rising number of new Covid-19 cases. The majority of those who have been part of the Padayatra have been openly violating Covid-appropriate protocols and social distancing guidelines.

At least three FIRs have been filed against top Congress leaders, including Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Chief DK Shivakumar, MP DK Suresh, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and others over violation of Covid protocol. So far, Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah had been adamant that they did not care for FIRs being lodged against them and that they would continue with the Padayatra.

Also facing criticism is the BJP-led state government for not taking measures to stop the Congress Padayatra.

Following a PIL filed against padayatra by social activist Nagendra Prasad, the High Court took both the state government and Congress party to task. The court questioned the government whether it was incapable of stopping the padayatra and sought to know why the protest march was allowed in the first place. The court also issued a show-cause notice to Karnataka Congress in this regard and gave it a day to respond.

Narendra PR, an advocate who argued on behalf of the petitioner, said that the court asked the state government lawyer about what action had been taken so far. The government informed that Congress did not take any permission and hence a notice was given to the party. The court directed the government that filing FIRs alone was not enough and that if the government fails to take steps immediately, it will have to intervene.

Also Read: Lockdown last option; only in case situation goes out of hand will be compelled to do so: Karnataka HM