Lockdown last option; will be compelled to do so only if situation goes out of hand: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has ruled out lockdown in Bengaluru for now as there are concerns about the same from various quarters following a spike in Covid cases. Minister Jnanendra said, lockdown is the only last option before the government to safeguard public life. The Minister also lashed out at the Congress for remaining adamant about completing the Mekedatu padayatra.

With Covid cases spiking in Karnataka and in Bengaluru particular, there are rumours about the lockdown. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra clarified that at present there is no decision on lockdown, however, he stressed that lockdown will be the last option. If the situation goes out of hand, then the state will be compelled to do so.

The Minister also reacted to the Mekedatu padayatra and lashed out at Congress leaders. He contended that they (Congress) should have a basic sense not to do politics by endangering public life.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 14,473 cases out of which 10,800 cases were from Bengaluru alone. The positivity rate has breached 10 per cent and above. Meanwhile, Education Minister BC Nagesh has called an emergency meeting with education department officials to decide on schools and colleges. The meeting was called as over 1,000 students have tested positive across Karnataka. On the decision to shut the schools, the Minister said in a day or two a decision will be taken based on an expert committee report.

As a precautionary measure, schools in Belagavi and Mysuru have been shut following the deputy commissioners' orders.