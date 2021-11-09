  • Facebook
    Chennai rains: Heavy rainfall claims 4 lives in Tamil Nadu; IMD forecasts more downpour

    As per IMD, as per IMD, incessant rainfall is expected in coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from November 9 to 11.
     

    Chennai rains: Heavy rainfall claims 4 lives in Tamil Nadu; IMD forecasts more downpour-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 9:00 AM IST
    Chennai and its surrounding districts continued to experience intense rains and the Tamil Nadu government confirmed that four lives were lost in rain-related incidents in Chennai, Theni and Madurai districts in the past 24 hours. Surplus rainwater gushed out of reservoirs while several roads here resembled swollen rivers and over 60 houses suffered damage, authorities said as alert was sounded to people living in low-lying areas in parts of the state.

    As showers continued in catchment areas, the Poondi, Cholavaram, Puzhal, Chembarmbakkam and Thervai Kandigai reservoirs here and Veeranam lake, about 230 kilometres from Chennai released surplus water, which was cumulatively a little over 10,000 cusecs of water. Social media has been flooded with visuals of knee-deep water in many localities, most roads and bylanes covered under sheets of water in Chennai and power supply has also disconnected for several neighbourhoods considering safety.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain for the city and nearby areas on Tuesday. According to IMD forecast, widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during the next five days. The IMD said a cyclonic circulation over the south-east Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea could lead to the formation of a low-pressure area over the next 24 hours, which could bring widespread rainfall in parts of the state.

    Schools and colleges will remain closed today (Tuesday) due to heavy rainfall in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpettu, Villipuram, Mayiladudurai, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Virudhunagar, Cuddalore, Sivaganagi, and Madurai.

    Also read: Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai

    Meanwhile, giving commuters a harrowing time even as civic workers slogged to remove silt and de-clog drains a section of subways were closed on Monday and traffic diversions were implemented in Chennai and its suburbs.

    The IMD has issued an orange alert for 14 districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected rain-affected areas on Tuesday and also distributed flood relief assistance to people in Chennai's Royapuram.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 10:54 AM IST
