  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai

    Announcing the sanctioning of the Karunanidhi Memorial, the DMK tweeted, “The Government of Tamil Nadu has issued an order to set up a Karunanidhi Memorial on 2.21 acres at a cost of Rs 39 crore in the memorial complex of Grandfather Anna.”

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 5:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued an order to build a memorial for former Chief Minister and DMK President late M Karunanidhi at Marina beach in Chennai at an outlay of Rs 39 crore. M Karunanidhi served as the Tamil Nadu CM five times and president of the DMK ten times before passing away in 2018.

    Announcing in the Assembly, Chief Minister and current DMK President MK Stalin had said his father Karunanidhi remained in public life for 80 years. Meanwhile, announcing the sanctioning of the Karunanidhi Memorial, the DMK tweeted, “The Government of Tamil Nadu has issued an order to set up a Karunanidhi Memorial on 2.21 acres at a cost of Rs 39 crore in the memorial complex of Grandfather Anna.”

    The state govt further said that the memorial will be laced with modern illustrations so that people and future generations would know the achievements and thoughts of Karunanidhi's life, in appreciation of his pioneering work.

    Following the announcement, an image of an artist's impression of the memorial for former Chief Minister Karunanidhi was also shared.

    Stalin had said Karunanidhi was a multi-faceted personality who had made a mark in Tamil cinema with his dialogues and was a member of the state Assembly for 60 years, saying that he had won every election he had contested and that defeat had never touched him. He said there was no leader like Karunanidhi in the past and there will be nobody in the future to attain such heights.

    The memorial on the famous beach will come up on 2.21 acres of land. Karunanidhi died on August 7, 2018.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 5:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rafale kickback claim Mediapart ED CBI evidence 7.5 million Euro bribe paid by Dassault

    Rafale kickback claim: Report says ED, CBI have evidence of 7.5 million Euro bribe paid to Sushen Gupta

    Video Icon
    Uphaar cinema fire tragedy: Delhi courts sentences Ansal brothers to 7-year jail term for evidence tampering-dnm

    Uphaar cinema fire tragedy: Delhi courts sentences Ansal brothers to 7-year jail term for evidence tampering

    Video Icon
    Olympic medalist PV Sindhu receives Padma Bhushan award from President Ram Nath Kovind (WATCH)-ayh

    Olympic medalist PV Sindhu receives Padma Bhushan award from President Ram Nath Kovind (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari takes boat ride in toxic foam-covered Yamuna, slams Delhi government-dnm

    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari takes boat ride in toxic foam-covered Yamuna, slams Delhi government

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC recommends ex-HC Judge for monitoring of UP SIT probe, not happy with probe pace-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC recommends ex-HC Judge for monitoring of UP SIT probe, not happy with probe pace

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments

    Video Icon
    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages gcw

    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages

    Video Icon
    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile gcw

    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile

    Video Icon
    Australia set for first full-fledged tour of Pakistan in 24 years-ayh

    Australia set for first full-fledged tour of Pakistan in 24 years

    Video Icon
    Rafale kickback claim Mediapart ED CBI evidence 7.5 million Euro bribe paid by Dassault

    Rafale kickback claim: Report says ED, CBI have evidence of 7.5 million Euro bribe paid to Sushen Gupta

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon
    NASA Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon-dnm

    NASA’s Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon

    Video Icon