Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai

M Karunanidhi served as the Tamil Nadu CM five times and president of the DMK ten times before passing away in 2018.

Announcing in the Assembly, Chief Minister and current DMK President MK Stalin had said his father Karunanidhi remained in public life for 80 years. Meanwhile, announcing the sanctioning of the Karunanidhi Memorial, the DMK tweeted, “The Government of Tamil Nadu has issued an order to set up a Karunanidhi Memorial on 2.21 acres at a cost of Rs 39 crore in the memorial complex of Grandfather Anna.”

The state govt further said that the memorial will be laced with modern illustrations so that people and future generations would know the achievements and thoughts of Karunanidhi's life, in appreciation of his pioneering work.

Following the announcement, an image of an artist's impression of the memorial for former Chief Minister Karunanidhi was also shared.

Stalin had said Karunanidhi was a multi-faceted personality who had made a mark in Tamil cinema with his dialogues and was a member of the state Assembly for 60 years, saying that he had won every election he had contested and that defeat had never touched him. He said there was no leader like Karunanidhi in the past and there will be nobody in the future to attain such heights.

The memorial on the famous beach will come up on 2.21 acres of land. Karunanidhi died on August 7, 2018.