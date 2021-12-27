  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election: Huge boost for AAP as debutant bags 14 seats, BJP wins 12

    In its poll debut, the Aam Aadmi Party bagged 14 seats in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections and BJP came second with 12 seats. 

    Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election: Huge boost for AAP as debutant bags 14 seats, BJP wins 12 Punjab Election 2022-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 3:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Putting up a spectacular show ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 14 seats in the 35-ward Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021, as per the results released by the State Election Commission. While the BJP remained at second with 8 seats, Congress eight and the Shiromani Akali Dal in one seat.

    As the Aam Aadmi party emerged as the surprise frontrunner in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, senior leader of the party Raghav Chadha said that it was a “victory of Kejriwal’s model of governance as people were yearning for a change for years”.

    Raghav Chadha said it was only a trailer, “Punjab Mein picture baaki hail. This is a model of Arvind Kejriwal governance. We said give us one chance. Both BJP and Congress have ruled for over 12 years. I can say Chandigarh is a trailer. Punjab mein picture abhi baaki hai.”

    Among the major setbacks, three former mayors of the BJP, Ravi Kant Sharma, Rajesh Kalia and Davesh Moudgil, lost the elections. The BJP’s four sitting councillors also lost the election, including Shakti Devshali, Sunita Dhawan, Heera Negi and Bharat Kumar. Congress chief spokesperson and sitting councillor HS Lucky also lost the election.

    Also read: Punjab Election 2022: BJP, Amarinder Singh, Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt) seal pre-poll alliance, to issue manifesto

    The polling percentage remained at 60.45 per cent this year, which was held on December 24.

    Nine counting centres were set up for 35 wards of the municipal corporation and counting began at 9 am. As many as 203 candidates were in fray with the ruling BJP, main opposition party Congress and AAP putting candidates on all 35 seats.

    In the 2016 Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election (26 Wards), the BJP had won 20 seats and its erstwhile ally Shiromani Akali Dal had bagged one while the Congress had to settle at four seats.

    Traditionally, the municipal election – held every five years – has seen a locking of horns between the BJP and the Congress, but the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party made the contest this time triangular.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 3:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's judicial custody extended further for 14 days-dnm

    Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s judicial custody extended further for 14 days

    Himachal Pradesh saw rapid transformation in last 4 years; our commitment is only for development: PM Modi-dnm

    Himachal Pradesh saw rapid transformation in last 4 years; our commitment is only for development: PM Modi

    Children can register for vaccines on CoWIN from January 1 using student ID card-dnm

    Children can register for vaccines on CoWIN from January 1 using student ID card

    Madhuban song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra warns Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to take down music video-dnm

    ‘Madhuban’ song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra warns Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to take down music video

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial 'Hinduism revival' remarks after backlash -ycb

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial 'Hinduism revival' remarks after backlash

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022 BJP Amarinder Singh Dhindsa SAD Sanyukt seal prepoll alliance issue manifesto gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: BJP, Amarinder Singh, Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt) seal pre-poll alliance, to issue manifesto

    Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's judicial custody extended further for 14 days-dnm

    Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s judicial custody extended further for 14 days

    Spider Man No Way Home becomes first film to cross $1 billion mark at global box office since pandemic drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes first film to cross $1 billion mark at global box office since pandemic

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: How KL Rahul transformed into a Test player? Dinesh Karthik explains-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: How KL Rahul transformed into a Test player? Dinesh Karthik explains

    WhatsApp to introduce new feature which lets users search nearby hotels grocery clothing stores gcw

    WhatsApp to introduce new feature which lets users search nearby hotels, grocery, clothing stores

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon