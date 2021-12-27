Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election: Huge boost for AAP as debutant bags 14 seats, BJP wins 12

In its poll debut, the Aam Aadmi Party bagged 14 seats in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections and BJP came second with 12 seats.

Putting up a spectacular show ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 14 seats in the 35-ward Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021, as per the results released by the State Election Commission. While the BJP remained at second with 8 seats, Congress eight and the Shiromani Akali Dal in one seat.

As the Aam Aadmi party emerged as the surprise frontrunner in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, senior leader of the party Raghav Chadha said that it was a “victory of Kejriwal’s model of governance as people were yearning for a change for years”.

Raghav Chadha said it was only a trailer, “Punjab Mein picture baaki hail. This is a model of Arvind Kejriwal governance. We said give us one chance. Both BJP and Congress have ruled for over 12 years. I can say Chandigarh is a trailer. Punjab mein picture abhi baaki hai.”

Among the major setbacks, three former mayors of the BJP, Ravi Kant Sharma, Rajesh Kalia and Davesh Moudgil, lost the elections. The BJP’s four sitting councillors also lost the election, including Shakti Devshali, Sunita Dhawan, Heera Negi and Bharat Kumar. Congress chief spokesperson and sitting councillor HS Lucky also lost the election.

The polling percentage remained at 60.45 per cent this year, which was held on December 24.

Nine counting centres were set up for 35 wards of the municipal corporation and counting began at 9 am. As many as 203 candidates were in fray with the ruling BJP, main opposition party Congress and AAP putting candidates on all 35 seats.

In the 2016 Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election (26 Wards), the BJP had won 20 seats and its erstwhile ally Shiromani Akali Dal had bagged one while the Congress had to settle at four seats.

Traditionally, the municipal election – held every five years – has seen a locking of horns between the BJP and the Congress, but the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party made the contest this time triangular.