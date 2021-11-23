  • Facebook
    Central Vista project: SC dismisses plea challenging proposed change in land use of plot

    The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea that challenged the change in land use of a plot under the Central Vista project.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 12:13 PM IST
    The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the change in the land use of Plot 1 in the Central Vista area from ‘recreational’ to ‘residential’ to build the new official residences of Vice President and the Prime Minister. The Supreme Court said that it is not the case of the petitioner that the project is being undertaken without the power to do so and it was a matter of policy and no mala fide intent was shown by the petitioners. Therefore, the court is not inclined to entertain it.

    A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said that sufficient explanation has been offered by authorities concerned which justify the change in land use of the plot. “We find no reason to examine the matter further and therefore put a quietus to the entire controversy by dismissing this petition,” the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar, said.

    The Central Vista revamp, announced in September 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will celebrate its 75th Independence Day. The common Central Secretariat is to be built by 2024 under the project that covers a three-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in the national capital.

    Also read: UP Elections 2022: State government likely to rename Yamuna Expressway after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

    The petitioner had argued that the Central Vista development authorities had not shown any public interest over the change in land use, from recreational to residential, for the plot.

    The petition had claimed that the notification was violative of Article 21 of the Constitution and will deprive the residents of Delhi open space in Central Vista. It was further submitted that the change will result in deprivation of recreational play area to children and the right to public transportation systems.

    The Supreme Court, however, disposed of that plea on August 28, 2020 stating that final decision had not been taken yet and the petitioner would be free to approach the court as and when a final decision is taken.

